Walgreens Closing Yet Another Milwaukee Store

Company has closed 5 stores in less than two years, plans 1,200 closures nationally.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

That familiar red sign is disappearing from ever more Milwaukee neighborhoods.

Walgreens is shuttering its fifth Milwaukee store in the city in two years.

The latest to close is next to Timmerman Airport at the intersection of N. 91st Street and W. Appleton Avenue. It includes a pharmacy.

“Now is the time to connect with your healthcare team to seek alternative pharmacy options – whether that means transferring prescriptions to another Walgreens location, or exploring non-Walgreens pharmacies nearby,” said area Alderman Lamont Westmoreland in a Monday press release that revealed the news. “As your Alderman, I am actively working to bring additional pharmacy options to our area to meet the community’s needs and ensure everyone has access to the medications and healthcare resources they rely on.”

There are approximately 8,500 Walgreens stores in the United States, but during an October quarterly earnings call, the company revealed that one in four stores are unprofitable. It is working to close 1,200 stores over the next three years.

Last month, the store at 2625 W. National Ave. closed. It joined other recent closures that already occurred at 2222 W. Capitol Dr., 6707 W. Hampton Ave. and 2410 W. Forest Home Ave.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

According to city license records, Walgreens will still operate 23 Milwaukee stores after the latest closure. The Illinois-based chain also has numerous stores in Milwaukee’s suburbs.

The latest store to close, 5201 N. 91st St., was built in 1997 according to city assessment records. The 1.42-acre property and 13,905-square-foot-building are assessed for $2.04 million, far short of the $5.7 million it sold for in 2014.

The property is owned by an investment trust run by New York-based Cantor Fitzgerald. An online description of the trust says it includes eight Walgreens locations in four states. The trust also owns the store at 10800 W. Capitol Dr. in Wauwatosa.

The nearest Walgreens stores, with pharmacies, to the one that just closed are at 7600 W. Capitol Dr. and the trust-owned store at 10800 W. Capitol Dr.

Walgreens did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.