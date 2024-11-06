Nine new additions will offer Nepali food, specialty teas, baked goods and more.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

October arrived with the smell of fresh bread and warm cinnamon at Lincoln Warehouse, where Stephen Blanchard opened his first brick-and-mortar bakery early in the month.

Now several weeks into the venture, Blanchard and his wife, Christine Burke, are ramping up production at Stephen’s Breads, located on the third floor of the warehouse at 2018 S. 1st St.

The bakery, which spent the past year on hiatus, specializes in sourdough products ranging from artisan bread to chocolate chip cookies. As the business settles into its new space, the couple plan to introduce regular pizza nights as an expansion to the current menu of loaves, pies, muffins and other baked goods.

Stephen’s Breads is currently open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with plans to extend hours on Friday evenings and possibly add weekend hours in the near future.

The bakery is just one of several new establishments that joined the Milwaukee dining scene last month, including a tea shop, two cafes, a Nepali restaurant and more.

Read our earlier coverage

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Novel Tea Room

Pinkies up! Novel Tea Room, the newest concept from the Agency/Discourse team, is now open at the Dubbel Dutch Hotel.

The tea room serves as a daytime complement to Agency cocktail bar, which takes over the space in the evening.

Located at 817 N. Marshall St., Novel offers 30 varieties of tea, along with experimental pastries and a selection of rare books — all with a Victorian-inspired ambience.

Read our earlier coverage

Batter & Mac

The highly-anticipated Batter & Mac held its grand opening in Bay View in late October, delivering on neighbors’ cravings for doughnuts, croissants, cookies and hot ham. The latter, a carryover from the building’s previous tenant, thrilled those who were seeking a new go-to spot for the Sunday tradition.

Sisters Brittany Wohlfeil and Kasey Gusho are co-owners of Batter & Mac, 1100 E. Oklahoma Ave., which has a flagship location in Menomonee Falls. Both were avid hobby bakers before leveraging their skills into a full-blown business.

Read our earlier coverage

Himalayan Yak

A new Nepali and Indian restaurant, Himalayan Yak, opened its doors in October, giving the Bay View neighborhood a taste of comforting chili momos, fragrant curries, tandoor-roasted meats and more.

Located at 2321 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., the restaurant offers a lunch buffet and full-service dinner, as well as carryout and delivery.

Read our earlier coverage

Brew-Jas Coffee House

Brew-Jas Coffee House, homonymous with the Spanish word for “witches” (brujas), welcomed its first customers during the lead-up to Halloween.

The cafe replaced Urbal Tea at 3060 S. 13th St. in the South Side’s Crisol Corridor, one of the city’s most diverse business districts. Brew-Jas sells coffee and espresso drinks, teas, hot chocolate and a variety of mocktails.

In addition to a selection of traditional pastries, Brew-Jas has partnered with Bunny’s Bite to offer vegan and gluten-free treats.

Read our earlier coverage

Dunkin’

The city’s ninth Dunkin’ shop is now serving doughnuts, coffee and breakfast at 242 E. Capitol Dr. The location, operated by franchisee Vishal Vaghani, opened in early October.

The new Dunkin’ features the same menu as all other locations for the chain. Walk-up and drive-thru ordering are available, though there is no indoor seating.

Another restaurant, Taco Pros, is preparing to open in the same building.

Read our earlier coverage

Los Tuxtla

A new Mexican restaurant is up and running at 8238 W. Appleton Ave., following the departure of Burrito Bueno.

Los Tuxtla, named for a region within Veracruz, prides itself on serving “traditional Mexican food made from scratch.” Its menu features tacos, burritos, flautas and more, along with a selection of specialty cocktails.

Read our earlier coverage

Pomeroy

Draft & Vessel owner Nathaniel Davauer added a new establishment to his portfolio in October, quietly opening Pomeroy at 723 S. 2nd St. at the end of the month.

Billed as “a history bar with antique Milwaukee vibes,” the tavern specializes in craft and imported beers, as well as draft cocktails.

Read our earlier coverage

Annapurna Indian Kitchen

The owner of a Near West Side convenience store recently launched Annapurna Indian Kitchen, a new in-house restaurant.

Located inside Milwaukee Food Market at 2903 W. Clybourn St., the restaurant offers a wide variety of traditional dishes including biryani, tikka masala, butter chicken and curry.

A full menu is available to view online.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.