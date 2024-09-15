The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. MKE County: County Building 24 Single-Family, Affordable Homes in Oak Creek
Federal funding will help county transform site acquired via tax foreclosure.
Sep 13th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
2. Downtown Church Could Become High-End Housing
Chicago firm buys shuttered Methodist church on Juneau and Cass.
Sep 11th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Murphy’s Law: Milwaukee Film Blasted For Funding Changes
Prominent filmmakers cite past support and criticize reduced funding for local artists.
Sep 9th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
4. Starbucks Plans Return to Brady Street
New location on Brady Street would be the 20th for Milwaukee.
Sep 11th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
5. New Tavern, Game On, Planned For South Side
Proposed business to focus on karaoke, frozen pizza in former Solutions space.
Sep 4th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
6. Developer, City, Nonprofit Fighting Over Menomonee Valley Project
DCD and BID prefer industrial, commercial use. Developer wants an apartment complex.
Sep 10th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Summerfest Taps Lauded Architecture Firm To Reimagine Festival Grounds
Gensler will explore ways to expand utilization of Henry Maier Festival Park.
Sep 6th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
8. After False Start, New Nightclub Moving Forward in Walker’s Point
Last year, Common Council closed owner’s prior club.
Sep 13th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
9. Transportation: Despite Low Offer, MCTS Loses Bid To Run Waukesha Bus System
Waukesha favors experience of existing operator Transdev.
Sep 6th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
10. City Hall: Committee Endorses Making People’s Flag Official, Despite Objections
Concerns about inclusivity of 2016 design contest continue to cloud process.
Sep 9th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
3. Statement on Hank “The Ballpark Pup”
Sep 12th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers
5. MPD Arrests Multiple Suspects in an Elder Abuse Incident
Sep 12th, 2024 by Milwaukee Police Department
7. The Premiere of Contemporary Ballet, Sylph, to Feature Globally Celebrated Dancers with Intimate, In-The-Round Performance
Three exclusive performances at Jan Serr Studio in October will explore the humanity behind the artistry of ballet
Sep 11th, 2024 by Dawn Springer Dance Projects
8. Brewers Announce Jackson Chourio Bobblehead Giveaway
The First 30,000 Ticketed Fans Will Receive the Rookie’s Bobblehead on Sunday, Sept. 8.
Jul 25th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers
9. MPS, Celebrating First Day of School, Announces Hiring of CFO
Gov. Evers, Sen. Baldwin, State Supt. Underly among dignitaries welcoming students back at South Division High School
Sep 3rd, 2024 by Milwaukee Public Schools
10. BRT project pause gives us pause
Joint statement from Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa and Alderman Robert J. Bauman
Sep 11th, 2024 by Ald. JoCasta Zamarripa
