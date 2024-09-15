Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Sep 15th, 2024 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

MKE County: County Building 24 Single-Family, Affordable Homes in Oak Creek

1. MKE County: County Building 24 Single-Family, Affordable Homes in Oak Creek

Federal funding will help county transform site acquired via tax foreclosure.

Sep 13th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Downtown Church Could Become High-End Housing

2. Downtown Church Could Become High-End Housing

Chicago firm buys shuttered Methodist church on Juneau and Cass.

Sep 11th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Milwaukee Film Blasted For Funding Changes

3. Murphy’s Law: Milwaukee Film Blasted For Funding Changes

Prominent filmmakers cite past support and criticize reduced funding for local artists.

Sep 9th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

Starbucks Plans Return to Brady Street

4. Starbucks Plans Return to Brady Street

New location on Brady Street would be the 20th for Milwaukee.

Sep 11th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

New Tavern, Game On, Planned For South Side

5. New Tavern, Game On, Planned For South Side

Proposed business to focus on karaoke, frozen pizza in former Solutions space.

Sep 4th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Developer, City, Nonprofit Fighting Over Menomonee Valley Project

6. Developer, City, Nonprofit Fighting Over Menomonee Valley Project

DCD and BID prefer industrial, commercial use. Developer wants an apartment complex.

Sep 10th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Summerfest Taps Lauded Architecture Firm To Reimagine Festival Grounds

7. Summerfest Taps Lauded Architecture Firm To Reimagine Festival Grounds

Gensler will explore ways to expand utilization of Henry Maier Festival Park.

Sep 6th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

After False Start, New Nightclub Moving Forward in Walker’s Point

8. After False Start, New Nightclub Moving Forward in Walker’s Point

Last year, Common Council closed owner’s prior club.

Sep 13th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Transportation: Despite Low Offer, MCTS Loses Bid To Run Waukesha Bus System

9. Transportation: Despite Low Offer, MCTS Loses Bid To Run Waukesha Bus System

Waukesha favors experience of existing operator Transdev.

Sep 6th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

City Hall: Committee Endorses Making People’s Flag Official, Despite Objections

10. City Hall: Committee Endorses Making People’s Flag Official, Despite Objections

Concerns about inclusivity of 2016 design contest continue to cloud process.

Sep 9th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Debbie and Mark Attanasio Announce Contribution to the Medical College of Wisconsin for Pancreatic Cancer Research, in Honor of Bob Uecker

1. Debbie and Mark Attanasio Announce Contribution to the Medical College of Wisconsin for Pancreatic Cancer Research, in Honor of Bob Uecker

 

Sep 6th, 2024 by Medical College of Wisconsin

Haley Voters for Harris Launches Operations in Wisconsin Taps Veteran Wisconsin GOP Operative

2. Haley Voters for Harris Launches Operations in Wisconsin Taps Veteran Wisconsin GOP Operative

 

Sep 9th, 2024 by Haley Voters for Harris

Statement on Hank “The Ballpark Pup”

3. Statement on Hank “The Ballpark Pup”

 

Sep 12th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers

Elizabeth Haas Named Brewers Senior Vice President & General Counsel

4. Elizabeth Haas Named Brewers Senior Vice President & General Counsel

 

Sep 9th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers

MPD Arrests Multiple Suspects in an Elder Abuse Incident

5. MPD Arrests Multiple Suspects in an Elder Abuse Incident

 

Sep 12th, 2024 by Milwaukee Police Department

Upcoming full, directional closures along I-894 in Milwaukee County

6. Upcoming full, directional closures along I-894 in Milwaukee County

 

Sep 11th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

The Premiere of Contemporary Ballet, Sylph, to Feature Globally Celebrated Dancers with Intimate, In-The-Round Performance

7. The Premiere of Contemporary Ballet, Sylph, to Feature Globally Celebrated Dancers with Intimate, In-The-Round Performance

Three exclusive performances at Jan Serr Studio in October will explore the humanity behind the artistry of ballet

Sep 11th, 2024 by Dawn Springer Dance Projects

Brewers Announce Jackson Chourio Bobblehead Giveaway

8. Brewers Announce Jackson Chourio Bobblehead Giveaway

The First 30,000 Ticketed Fans Will Receive the Rookie’s Bobblehead on Sunday, Sept. 8.  

Jul 25th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers

MPS, Celebrating First Day of School, Announces Hiring of CFO

9. MPS, Celebrating First Day of School, Announces Hiring of CFO

Gov. Evers, Sen. Baldwin, State Supt. Underly among dignitaries welcoming students back at South Division High School

Sep 3rd, 2024 by Milwaukee Public Schools

BRT project pause gives us pause

10. BRT project pause gives us pause

Joint statement from Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa and Alderman Robert J. Bauman

Sep 11th, 2024 by Ald. JoCasta Zamarripa

Categories: Most Popular, Uncategorized

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us