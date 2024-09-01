Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Sep 1st, 2024 07:00 am

Commuter Rail Startup Has Big Vision, Lots of Questions

1. Commuter Rail Startup Has Big Vision, Lots of Questions

Regional system, say organizers, would use existing tracks, require no operating subsidy.

Aug 26th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Now Serving: Southside Seafood Buffet Plans Rebrand

2. Now Serving: Southside Seafood Buffet Plans Rebrand

Plus: Japanese restaurant opens in Walker’s Point, Milwaukee Public Market names new vendor and acai chain eyes East Side location.

Aug 25th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Long-Vacant Riverfront Lot to be Developed

3. Long-Vacant Riverfront Lot to be Developed

Plus: Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio ends up in a sand lawsuit.

Aug 26th, 2024 by Michael Horne

Federal Lawsuit Charges Discrimination Against Student at Whitefish Bay School

4. Federal Lawsuit Charges Discrimination Against Student at Whitefish Bay School

Claims Black student bullied and school staff ignored, misrepresented family’s complaints.

Aug 28th, 2024 by Isiah Holmes

Small-Format Music Venue Planned For South Side

5. Small-Format Music Venue Planned For South Side

Mitchell Street building would host ‘underground’ groups for shows with no more than 45 attendees.

Aug 23rd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: Rather Than Razed, Coggs Building Could Be Turned Into Affordable Housing

6. MKE County: Rather Than Razed, Coggs Building Could Be Turned Into Affordable Housing

Crowley proposes supporting Gorman proposal with $2.5 million budgeted for demolition.

Aug 29th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Back in the News: More Covid Crassness By Menards

7. Back in the News: More Covid Crassness By Menards

EPA complaint just the most recent controversy involving company’s handling of pandemic and aftermath.

Aug 19th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

Murphy’s Law: Remembering Cecilia Gilbert

8. Murphy’s Law: Remembering Cecilia Gilbert

‘The Queen’ brought joyful passion and a savvy insider’s knowledge to her work with city government and many civic boards.

Aug 27th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

Charter School Advances New Building While Uncertainty With MPS Looms

9. Charter School Advances New Building While Uncertainty With MPS Looms

Carmen plans new building on Oklahoma Ave. MPS might kick it out of colocated space

Aug 30th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Entertainment: Labor Day Weekend Is Packed With Events

10. Entertainment: Labor Day Weekend Is Packed With Events

From Laborfest to Bike Night to Red Bull Wake the City.

Aug 29th, 2024 by Michael Holloway

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Large Development Land Transaction in New Berlin

1. Large Development Land Transaction in New Berlin

34 Acres sold, facilitated by The Barry Company

Aug 23rd, 2024 by The Barry Company

The Moving City: A huge waste of money that won’t impact reckless driving

2. The Moving City: A huge waste of money that won’t impact reckless driving

Statement of Alderman Lamont Westmoreland August 30, 2024

Aug 30th, 2024 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland

Brewers Announce Jackson Chourio Bobblehead Giveaway

3. Brewers Announce Jackson Chourio Bobblehead Giveaway

The First 30,000 Ticketed Fans Will Receive the Rookie’s Bobblehead on Sunday, Sept. 8.  

Jul 25th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee County Credible Messengers Program Delivers Results in Supporting Youth and Enhancing Public Safety

4. Milwaukee County Credible Messengers Program Delivers Results in Supporting Youth and Enhancing Public Safety

 

Aug 26th, 2024 by County Executive David Crowley

Teen charged in deaths of multiple youth this summer

5. Teen charged in deaths of multiple youth this summer

Statement from Alderwoman Larresa Taylor August 27, 2024

Aug 27th, 2024 by Ald. Larresa Taylor

UW-Milwaukee layoffs could be the start of a slippery slope

6. UW-Milwaukee layoffs could be the start of a slippery slope

Joint statement from members of the Common Council: Alderman Peter Burgelis, Alderman Jonathan Brostoff, Alderman DiAndre Jackson, and Alderman Mark Chambers, Jr.

Aug 26th, 2024 by Milwaukee Common Council

Quadruple shooting leaves man dead, family grieving

7. Quadruple shooting leaves man dead, family grieving

Statement of Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II August 23, 2024

Aug 23rd, 2024 by Ald. Russell Stamper, II

Lime Launches Parking Blitz in Milwaukee as Ridership Booms

8. Lime Launches Parking Blitz in Milwaukee as Ridership Booms

 

Aug 26th, 2024 by Lime

Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity Announces New COO

9. Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity Announces New COO

 

Aug 20th, 2024 by Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity

Gov. Evers Announces DCF Secretary Amundson Leaving Evers Administration

10. Gov. Evers Announces DCF Secretary Amundson Leaving Evers Administration

Deputy Secretary Pertl appointed to succeed Amundson as DCF secretary

Aug 27th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

