The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Commuter Rail Startup Has Big Vision, Lots of Questions
Regional system, say organizers, would use existing tracks, require no operating subsidy.
Aug 26th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Now Serving: Southside Seafood Buffet Plans Rebrand
Plus: Japanese restaurant opens in Walker’s Point, Milwaukee Public Market names new vendor and acai chain eyes East Side location.
Aug 25th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
3. Long-Vacant Riverfront Lot to be Developed
Plus: Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio ends up in a sand lawsuit.
Aug 26th, 2024 by Michael Horne
4. Federal Lawsuit Charges Discrimination Against Student at Whitefish Bay School
Claims Black student bullied and school staff ignored, misrepresented family’s complaints.
Aug 28th, 2024 by Isiah Holmes
5. Small-Format Music Venue Planned For South Side
Mitchell Street building would host ‘underground’ groups for shows with no more than 45 attendees.
Aug 23rd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
6. MKE County: Rather Than Razed, Coggs Building Could Be Turned Into Affordable Housing
Crowley proposes supporting Gorman proposal with $2.5 million budgeted for demolition.
Aug 29th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
7. Back in the News: More Covid Crassness By Menards
EPA complaint just the most recent controversy involving company’s handling of pandemic and aftermath.
Aug 19th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
8. Murphy’s Law: Remembering Cecilia Gilbert
‘The Queen’ brought joyful passion and a savvy insider’s knowledge to her work with city government and many civic boards.
Aug 27th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
9. Charter School Advances New Building While Uncertainty With MPS Looms
Carmen plans new building on Oklahoma Ave. MPS might kick it out of colocated space
Aug 30th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Entertainment: Labor Day Weekend Is Packed With Events
From Laborfest to Bike Night to Red Bull Wake the City.
Aug 29th, 2024 by Michael Holloway
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Large Development Land Transaction in New Berlin
34 Acres sold, facilitated by The Barry Company
Aug 23rd, 2024 by The Barry Company
2. The Moving City: A huge waste of money that won’t impact reckless driving
Statement of Alderman Lamont Westmoreland August 30, 2024
Aug 30th, 2024 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland
3. Brewers Announce Jackson Chourio Bobblehead Giveaway
The First 30,000 Ticketed Fans Will Receive the Rookie’s Bobblehead on Sunday, Sept. 8.
Jul 25th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers
5. Teen charged in deaths of multiple youth this summer
Statement from Alderwoman Larresa Taylor August 27, 2024
Aug 27th, 2024 by Ald. Larresa Taylor
6. UW-Milwaukee layoffs could be the start of a slippery slope
Joint statement from members of the Common Council: Alderman Peter Burgelis, Alderman Jonathan Brostoff, Alderman DiAndre Jackson, and Alderman Mark Chambers, Jr.
Aug 26th, 2024 by Milwaukee Common Council
7. Quadruple shooting leaves man dead, family grieving
Statement of Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II August 23, 2024
Aug 23rd, 2024 by Ald. Russell Stamper, II
8. Lime Launches Parking Blitz in Milwaukee as Ridership Booms
Aug 26th, 2024 by Lime
9. Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity Announces New COO
Aug 20th, 2024 by Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity
10. Gov. Evers Announces DCF Secretary Amundson Leaving Evers Administration
Deputy Secretary Pertl appointed to succeed Amundson as DCF secretary
Aug 27th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers