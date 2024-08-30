Charter School Advances New Building While Uncertainty With MPS Looms

Carmen plans new building on Oklahoma Ave. MPS might kick it out of colocated space

Carmen Schools of Science and Technology, a charter school network, is moving forward with plans to develop a new building for its five-school network. However, what school will occupy it remains an open question.

On Aug. 20, an affiliate of the K-12 network paid $4.45 million for a 6.2-acre property at 2005-2025 W. Oklahoma Ave. It hopes to open a new building, with capacity for 1,100 students, on the site in time for the 2026-2027 school year.

“This moment is the result of careful planning over many years to create a more sustainable facility plan that gives us a greater sense of stability. We are thrilled by the overwhelming support from our families, students, staff, neighbors and business leaders who have been fantastic partners in this journey. We look forward to their continued support in the months and years to come as we turn this vision into reality,” said Carmen CEO Aaron Lippman in a statement.

Carmen intends to demolish a 51,000-square-foot building, most recently used as the “Medical Arts Pavilion” extension of Ascension‘s nearby St. Francis Hospital. The Carmen network, founded in 2007, is working with Ramlow/Stein Architecture + Interiors on the construction of a new building. The entire project is estimated to cost $55 million, according to a zoning application.

The uncertainty regarding what school will fill the space is driven by Carmen’s primary landlord, Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS). The school district, which serves a dual role as landlord and chartering entity for multiple Carmen schools, is considering terminating Carmen’s leases for space within the nearby Casimir Pulaski High School (2500 W. Oklahoma Ave.) and ALBA School (1712 S. 32nd St.). A board resolution from citywide member Missy Zombor is scheduled to be considered at an October school board meeting. An earlier hearing lasted multiple hours. Carmen Southeast High School, with 748 students, has a two-star, “meets few expectations” rating in its latest published state report card, and is colocated with Pulaski. Carmen South High School, with 387 students and a three-star rating, is colocated with ALBA.

Carmen chief of staff Fabiola Ramirez told Urban Milwaukee the charter network is considering relocating both its South and Southeast high schools to the new building.

The new building would have approximately 124,000 square feet of space. A rendering depicts a full-sized, turf soccer field along W. Oklahoma Avenue, near Pulaski Stadium and the Milwaukee County Parks‘ Kinnickinnic Sports Center.

According to Board of Zoning Appeals filings, the new facility would be designed to accommodate students of all grade levels. The three-story, U-shaped building would open towards Oklahoma Avenue and include a gym, art and music area, cafeteria, library and administrative offices on its first floor. The upper floors would contain classrooms. The primary entry would be from S. 20th Street.

The push to advance construction of a building school officials previously said would primarily focus on housing existing students comes as multiple other new southside schools have been constructed by non-MPS entities.

Three voucher schools have opened new buildings. St. Augustine Preparatory Academy opened a new elementary school last school year. Cristo Rey Jesuit High School opened a new building in 2021. Victory Christian Academy consolidated to a single campus and opened a new performing arts center. Students do not pay tuition to attend charter schools. Private schools that are part of the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program (voucher program) are also tuition-free.

The Carmen network is chartered by two different entities. Stellar Elementary and Carmen South Middle schools are chartered by UW-Milwaukee. The other schools are chartered by MPS as a non-instrumentality (not using MPS staff) public charter school. Carmen took over Stellar in 2019.

Carmen, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction report cards from the 2022-2023 school year, had 2,156 students. Its Carmen Northwest school, a combined middle and high school campus, is located at 5496 N. 72nd St. in a former MPS school. It received a two-star, 50.4 rating in its latest report card. Stellar is located at 2431 S. 10th St. in a property purchased from MPS and received a 48.4, two-star rating in its last report. Carmen Middle School South is at 2433 S. 14th St., in a former parochial school. It received a 60.8, three-star rating.

The Oklahoma Avenue property is being redeveloped for the third time in the past 50 years. Before becoming a medical office complex in 1991, the building was built by a predecessor of Zilber Ltd. as Jewel Food Store’s largest grocery store in Wisconsin. Until the current building was constructed in 1975, the site was part of a sprawling Mueller Climatrol factory complex that relied on the now-defunct Green Line rail spur that paralleled S. 20th Street.

Photos and Renderings

