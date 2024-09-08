The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. New Tavern, Game On, Planned For South Side
Proposed business to focus on karaoke, frozen pizza in former Solutions space.
Sep 4th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
2. Demolition Permit Filed For Brady Street Hotel
Former shopping center to be leveled. But no definitive date for a construction start.
Sep 4th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in August
More than a dozen new places in town include BBQ, Japanese and Mexican restaurants.
Sep 3rd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
4. Entertainment: Plenty of Festivals in Milwaukee This Weekend
Plus: A massive bounce house comes to Summerfest grounds, and a flea market comes to Riverwest.
Sep 5th, 2024 by Michael Holloway
5. MKE County: Domes Group Proposes $133 Million Repair, Redevelopment
Friends of the Domes plan to save the Domes needs $30 million from Milwaukee County.
Sep 3rd, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
6. Transportation: Canceled BRT Project Saves MCTS Budget Until 2028
Shelving project reduces operational costs, helps MCTS stay solvent.
Sep 4th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
7. Transportation: Despite Low Offer, MCTS Loses Bid To Run Waukesha Bus System
Waukesha favors experience of existing operator Transdev.
Sep 6th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
8. Summerfest Taps Lauded Architecture Firm To Reimagine Festival Grounds
Gensler will explore ways to expand utilization of Henry Maier Festival Park.
Sep 6th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Slow Going for New Luxury High-Rises
Couture and 333 Water attracting renters more slowly than past towers. Is local market getting saturated?
Sep 2nd, 2024 by Nick Rommel
10. Milwaukee Wins $25 Million Grant To Rebuild Center Street, Add Protected Bike Lanes
Safety-focused overhaul will come to two-mile stretch in heart of city.
Sep 5th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
1. The Moving City: A huge waste of money that won’t impact reckless driving
Statement of Alderman Lamont Westmoreland August 30, 2024
Aug 30th, 2024 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland
3. Brewers Announce Jackson Chourio Bobblehead Giveaway
The First 30,000 Ticketed Fans Will Receive the Rookie’s Bobblehead on Sunday, Sept. 8.
Jul 25th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers
4. MPS, Celebrating First Day of School, Announces Hiring of CFO
Gov. Evers, Sen. Baldwin, State Supt. Underly among dignitaries welcoming students back at South Division High School
Sep 3rd, 2024 by Milwaukee Public Schools
9. Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity Announces New COO
Aug 20th, 2024 by Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity