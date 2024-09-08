The Week’s Greatest Hits

Urban Milwaukee

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Sep 8th, 2024 07:00 am

New Tavern, Game On, Planned For South Side

1. New Tavern, Game On, Planned For South Side

Proposed business to focus on karaoke, frozen pizza in former Solutions space.

Sep 4th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Demolition Permit Filed For Brady Street Hotel

2. Demolition Permit Filed For Brady Street Hotel

Former shopping center to be leveled. But no definitive date for a construction start.

Sep 4th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in August

3. Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in August

More than a dozen new places in town include BBQ, Japanese and Mexican restaurants.

Sep 3rd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Entertainment: Plenty of Festivals in Milwaukee This Weekend

4. Entertainment: Plenty of Festivals in Milwaukee This Weekend

Plus: A massive bounce house comes to Summerfest grounds, and a flea market comes to Riverwest.

Sep 5th, 2024 by Michael Holloway

MKE County: Domes Group Proposes $133 Million Repair, Redevelopment

5. MKE County: Domes Group Proposes $133 Million Repair, Redevelopment

Friends of the Domes plan to save the Domes needs $30 million from Milwaukee County.

Sep 3rd, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Transportation: Canceled BRT Project Saves MCTS Budget Until 2028

6. Transportation: Canceled BRT Project Saves MCTS Budget Until 2028

Shelving project reduces operational costs, helps MCTS stay solvent.

Sep 4th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Transportation: Despite Low Offer, MCTS Loses Bid To Run Waukesha Bus System

7. Transportation: Despite Low Offer, MCTS Loses Bid To Run Waukesha Bus System

Waukesha favors experience of existing operator Transdev.

Sep 6th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Summerfest Taps Lauded Architecture Firm To Reimagine Festival Grounds

8. Summerfest Taps Lauded Architecture Firm To Reimagine Festival Grounds

Gensler will explore ways to expand utilization of Henry Maier Festival Park.

Sep 6th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Slow Going for New Luxury High-Rises

9. Slow Going for New Luxury High-Rises

Couture and 333 Water attracting renters more slowly than past towers. Is local market getting saturated?

Sep 2nd, 2024 by Nick Rommel

Milwaukee Wins $25 Million Grant To Rebuild Center Street, Add Protected Bike Lanes

10. Milwaukee Wins $25 Million Grant To Rebuild Center Street, Add Protected Bike Lanes

Safety-focused overhaul will come to two-mile stretch in heart of city.

Sep 5th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

The Moving City: A huge waste of money that won’t impact reckless driving

1. The Moving City: A huge waste of money that won’t impact reckless driving

Statement of Alderman Lamont Westmoreland August 30, 2024

Aug 30th, 2024 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland

Debbie and Mark Attanasio Announce Contribution to the Medical College of Wisconsin for Pancreatic Cancer Research, in Honor of Bob Uecker

2. Debbie and Mark Attanasio Announce Contribution to the Medical College of Wisconsin for Pancreatic Cancer Research, in Honor of Bob Uecker

 

Sep 6th, 2024 by Medical College of Wisconsin

Brewers Announce Jackson Chourio Bobblehead Giveaway

3. Brewers Announce Jackson Chourio Bobblehead Giveaway

The First 30,000 Ticketed Fans Will Receive the Rookie’s Bobblehead on Sunday, Sept. 8.  

Jul 25th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers

MPS, Celebrating First Day of School, Announces Hiring of CFO

4. MPS, Celebrating First Day of School, Announces Hiring of CFO

Gov. Evers, Sen. Baldwin, State Supt. Underly among dignitaries welcoming students back at South Division High School

Sep 3rd, 2024 by Milwaukee Public Schools

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. Selects Global Architecture and Design Firm Gensler and Local Architectural Firm Zimmerman for Henry Maier Festival Park Master Use Plan

5. Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. Selects Global Architecture and Design Firm Gensler and Local Architectural Firm Zimmerman for Henry Maier Festival Park Master Use Plan

 

Sep 5th, 2024 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Civic Media welcomes Dan Shafer and The Recombobulation Area to its growing Wisconsin network

6. Civic Media welcomes Dan Shafer and The Recombobulation Area to its growing Wisconsin network

 

Aug 27th, 2024 by Civic Media

Henry Maier Festival Park Season Continues with Exciting Lineup of Events, Festivals, and Concerts

7. Henry Maier Festival Park Season Continues with Exciting Lineup of Events, Festivals, and Concerts

 

Sep 5th, 2024 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Three-Time Federal Defendant Sentenced to 12 Years’ Imprisonment

8. Three-Time Federal Defendant Sentenced to 12 Years’ Imprisonment

 

Sep 4th, 2024 by U.S. Department of Justice

Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity Announces New COO

9. Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity Announces New COO

 

Aug 20th, 2024 by Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity

Milwaukee County’s 2024 Budget Positioned to Balance Without Additional Taxpayer Impact

10. Milwaukee County’s 2024 Budget Positioned to Balance Without Additional Taxpayer Impact

 

Sep 5th, 2024 by Sup. Shawn Rolland

