Summerfest Taps Lauded Architecture Firm To Reimagine Festival Grounds

The organizers of Summerfest have tapped the largest architecture firm in the United States to explore ways to improve Henry Maier Festival Park.

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF) announced Thursday it hired Gensler to lead the development of a new “master use plan” with the goal of “expanding programming opportunities and improvements” at the 75-acre festival park.

Milwaukee-based Zimmerman Architectural Studios will support Gensler, which is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices in more than 50 cities around the world.

The study effort, initially announced in April, is intended to explore ways to increase year-round utilization of the festival grounds. In a press release Thursday, MWF said it would include looking at ways to enhance its nonprofit mission and increase public use.

“The on-site study will also look at new event ideas, the use of temporary structures and additional programming elements and physical components that could be added to Henry Maier Festival Park through capital improvements. The project will begin immediately with the study to be completed in 2025,” said the organization.

The selection of Gensler comes as MWF is also moving closer to a renegotiation period over its lease for the grounds. Its lease with the City of Milwaukee runs through 2030. An agreement on a 2010 10-year lease extension (to 2030) was reached as a result of MWF’s plans to build the BMO Pavilion stage and improve the south end of the grounds.

“We look forward to partnering with both Gensler and Zimmerman to explore new possibilities that will enhance uses of this unique community asset,” said Sarah Pancheri, MWF president and CEO. “Henry Maier Festival Park will continue to be a cornerstone of connection and celebration through our festivals, and this collaboration will help to create even more opportunities to gather at the lakefront.”

In Milwaukee, Gensler was responsible for the design of the Eagleknit building redevelopment and partnered with RINKA on the design of the initial Deer District buildings.

Across the globe, it has been involved in a wide variety of projects, including the 128-story Shangai Tower, the tallest building in China, the Aria Campus mega project in Las Vegas, The Doughnut office complex in the United Kingdom, a Los Angeles soccer stadium (BMO Stadium) and the PNC headquarters in Pittsburgh.

“We are thrilled to embark on this vision for Henry Maier Festival Park,” said Gensler principal Benjy Ward, based out of the firm’s Chicago office. “By crafting a Master Use Plan that blends architecture, strategy, and analytics, we aim to unlock future opportunities of the 75-acre waterfront property for Milwaukee residents and visitors. In collaboration with Milwaukee World Festival, we hope to enhance connectivity and further demonstrate why Henry Maier Festival Park is a central hub in Milwaukee’s vibrant downtown.”

MWF reports that utilization of the grounds is already expanding. There were 83% more events in 2023 versus 2019. A new wellness event, PULSE, will debut Sunday in partnership with Advocate Aurora Health.

Gensler was selected as a result of a request for proposals process. MWF, in April, said it would invite nationally recognized companies to bid.

