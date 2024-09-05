Milwaukee Wins $25 Million Grant To Rebuild Center Street, Add Protected Bike Lanes
Safety-focused overhaul will come to two-mile stretch in heart of city.
Backed by a $25 million federal grant, Center Street will receive a substantial overhaul to improve safety for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.
Senator Tammy Baldwin and the U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Safe Streets and Roads for All program grant award Thursday.
“Center Street is a vital link in Milwaukee helping families get to work or school and connecting entire communities to economic opportunity,” said Baldwin in a press release. “At the same time, it is also one of the City’s most dangerous corridors – and I fought hard to deliver funding to change that. This funding will be used to make critical safety upgrades, ensuring that everyone— whether taking a bus, driving, biking, or walking—can get where they need to go safely.”
The proposed improvements include fully separated bike lanes, curb extensions to shorten pedestrian crossing distances and block right-side passing, leading pedestrian intervals at stop lights, raised interactions and a speed limit reduction from 30 mph to 25 mph.
“I am grateful for this investment. To be clear, this is more than just a road project; this grant will significantly improve the neighborhoods along these two miles of Center Street,” said Mayor Cavalier Johnson. “Pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers will all benefit from the changes along this street. I appreciate the support from Senator Baldwin and the thoughtful review of our application by the Biden/Harris administration.”
Center Street was identified as a source of collisions in the city’s 2023 High Injury Network map.
Two Milwaukee Public Schools high schools (Washingon and North Division) bookend the segment targeted for an overhaul along with several other schools located on or near the corridor, the Milwaukee Public Library‘s Center Street Library branch is in the middle and multiple major streets with high injury rates cross the corridor, including W. Fond du Lac Avenue and N. 20th and N. 27th streets.
“The safety of our streets is a reflection of the value we place on human life. When we prioritize initiatives to make our streets safer, we are building stronger, safer, and more connected communities for all,” said Congresswoman Gwen Moore. “I am so glad that these federal funds are coming to Milwaukee as we work toward our goals to prioritize the safety and well-being of our communities. This significant investment will enhance safety for cyclists, pedestrians, and motorists alike. This funding is a testament to what can be achieved when federal and local governments work together.”
The targeted portion of Center Street runs through the Amani, Sherman Park, Park East, North Division and Metcalfe Park neighborhoods. The eastern half of the project is within the 53206 ZIP code, often used as a short-hand reference point to Milwaukee’s most impoverished neighborhoods.
A nearby street provides an example of what a rebuilt Center Street might look like. The reconstruction of W. Walnut Street, a wider right-of-way, was completed earlier this year and includes the elimination of a travel lane in each direction, new protected bike lanes, raised crosswalks and substantial new green space.
“Enhancing the safety of our roads for all who use them is one of the most important issues facing the health, well-being, and economic vitality of our community,” said County Executive David Crowley. “Local roadways like Center Street are in dire need of safety enhancements to reduce speeding and reckless driving. I commend the Biden-Harris Administration and Senator Tammy Baldwin for delivering this critical infrastructure investment to Milwaukee County. Together, we’re working to build safer streets that our residents, families, children, and neighborhoods deserve – because lives depend on it.”
