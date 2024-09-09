Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Eight years after it was created, Milwaukee could finally be on the verge of adopting the People’s Flag as the official city flag.

But despite the fact that Robert Lenz‘ “Sunrise over the Lake” flag is already flying in front of many homes, displayed on sports team uniforms and beer cans and embedded in all kinds of other places, approving the flag as a replacement for a 1950s flag derided as one of the worst in America isn’t being greeted with universal admiration.

The Steering & Rules Committee recommended adoption of the flag on a 5-3 vote Monday, with some members saying they just wanted to move on and others saying the community has already adopted it. The full council must next review it.

But Monday’s meeting reignited some of the same racial fault lines that ultimately doomed the 2018-2019 process to replace the city’s 1955 flag, a cluttered amalgamation of symbols, with the winner of a 2016 design contest.

Alderman Peter Burgelis, new to the council, is leading the push to adopt the flag. “I spent the month of August reaching out to constituents across the city,” said the alderman.

He received 1,448 written responses to his “unscientific, unperfect survey,” of which 1,296 were verified as city residents. Of the residents, 967 said they want to see the People’s Flag adopted.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

“I think it’s time for the city to make it official and move forward to more important business,” said the alderman. He said the overwhelming feeling he received from emails, post card responses and in-person conversations was that people think the People’s Flag is already the official flag.

But Ald. Russell W. Stamper, II, who represents an overwhelmingly African-American district that is also the city’s most impoverished, raised the same concerns about Burgelis’ survey as he did with the 2016 design contest and its 1,200 entries. As he said in 2019, he wants “fair outreach” across the city and wants to see the process restarted.

Steve Kodis, who organized the 2016 contest with the nonprofit Greater Together, said an effort was made to reach out to Boys & Girls Club locations and schools in every area of the city. But he said he couldn’t recall specific locations off hand.

Two of Stamper’s African American colleagues, DiAndre Jackson and Mark Chambers, Jr., also expressed objections.

“I didn’t feel comfortable talking with people with real problems about this,” said Jackson of why he didn’t avail himself of Burgelis’ outreach offer.

In response to a question from Jackson, Kodis said the sun was white because that’s the color it appears when looked directly at. He also said white on flags is a symbol of peace or unity. Stamper said he wanted to see documentation of that and rhetorically asked who determined white the color of unity.

Chambers questioned if the flag represents the city’s majority-minority status, but Kodis said the imagery deals primarily with geography.

The alderman also said he concerned about the cost of replacing the city’s 18 existing flags. Burgelis said there are “17 to 18” known flags that would need to be replaced. A 2019 report said it would cost $3,000 to replace the flags and the imagery on city vehicles would be replaced as the vehicles are.

Chambers said he wants the city to make money from a new flag by maintaining the rights. The People’s Flag is licensed under a Creative Commons Zero license that allows anyone to use it.

Ald. Robert Bauman, who represents a district that runs from Downtown to Stamper’s district on the Near West Side, also opposes the new flag.

“I was not a fan of the design and I was definitely not a fan of the process,” he said. But he said he came to the meeting ready to approve it and move on, only for Stamper to reactivate the old debate.

Bauman said he didn’t see Milwaukee in the flag and suggested a representation of Milwaukee City Hall be added.

The idea of restarting the process was implicitly or explicitly floated multiple times throughout the meeting, and was met with concern from some council members, in part for the potential cost.

Burgelis said the city didn’t need a $1 million effort to pick a flag that wouldn’t be as popular as the People’s Flag currently is.

“The idea that we’re going to restart this. Just think about what the next year of your life is going to be like,” said Ald. Scott Spiker.

“The [Milwaukee Arts Board] is for that,” responded Stamper.

“Same Arts Board that wasted $90,000,” interjected Chambers, chiding the recently-unveiled Moving City reckless driving rolling sculpture.

“I’m really concerned about starting the process over because of the cost,” said Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa. She said she didn’t want to see the Arts Board maligned again.

Ald. Sharlen P. Moore also said she didn’t want to spend money on restarting the process.

Burgelis said it was important to move on from the 1955 flag, created by then-alderman Fred Steffan with elements from a design contest. Failed design contests to replace it were held in the 1970s and 2001.

The Arts Board, in 2018, voted to recommend the city adopt a new flag (though not specifically the People’s Flag), in part because of the depiction of a Native American head in war dress on the current flag. The warrior is believed to be a representation of the then-Milwaukee Braves professional baseball team.

Burgelis on Monday said the city has also moved past the need to depict a Civil War flag, the demolished Milwaukee County Stadium, a factory belching smoke and the “golden lamp of knowledge,” of which he said “no one can give me a good answer of what that means.”

“When I look at it, I look at is as history,” said Chambers, who said he thinks the headdress is an homage to the native land the city is built upon.

No one else publicly defended the current flag.

Lenz won a grassroots 2016 design contest, decided by an online vote, with more than 1,000 entries to create a new city flag. “The guiding principle back then was very simple, ‘Milwaukee is a great city and it deserves a great flag,'” said Kodis on Monday.

But the council balked at the 2016 process and never adopted the flag.

A council-approved request for qualifications in 2019 to design a new flag drew no formal responses. The council never again debated the issue, which was expected to include a six-figure funding request.

Now it’s moving forward.

Voting for the flag were Spiker, Zamarripa, Jonathan Brostoff, Marina Dimitrijevic and Council President José G. Pérez. Bauman, Stamper and Jackson voted against the designation.

The council will need eight votes to adopt the flag and, based on comments Monday, has at least seven: the five committee members, Burgelis and Moore, who told Urban Milwaukee after the meeting she is a likely yes vote.

That leaves supporters needing to pick up at least one yes vote from the four other council members: Milele A. Coggs, Larresa Taylor, Andrea Pratt and Lamont Westmoreland.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson, then an alderman, was a co-sponsor of the 2018 initiative to make the People’s Flag official. But on Monday, Johnson’s council liaison Amber Danyus said the mayor has not taken a position and would weigh community feedback.

The official explanation for Lenz’ design is as follows: “The sun rising over Lake Michigan symbolizes a new day. The light blue bars in its reflection represent the city’s three rivers (Milwaukee, Menomonee, Kinnickinnic) and three founding towns (Juneau Town, Kilbourn Town, Walker’s Point). Gold represents our brewing history and white represents peace.”

Disclosure: Urban Milwaukee’s sister business, Urban Milwaukee: The Store, sells merchandise bearing both the current flag and People’s Flag.

Related Legislation: File 240407