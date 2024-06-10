Few rank-and-file delegates from past conventions are included. Why?

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

When cameras show the 41 Wisconsin delegates to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in five weeks, just who will these people be?

One answer: Many different faces, compared to delegates to the 2016 and 2020 Republican national conventions that also nominated Donald Trump, who went on to win the presidential race in 2016 and lose in 2020.

Apart from party leaders at all three conventions, only a handful of rank-and-file delegates to the two earlier conventions have been chosen this time.

State party leaders who are delegates to the July 15-18 Milwaukee convention are: Chairman Brian Schimming, Republican National Committeeman Tom Schreibel, Republican National Committeewoman Maripat Krueger, former Governors Scott Walker and Tommy Thompson, former Party Chairmen Paul Farrow and Brad Courtney and state Treasurer John Leiber.

The only Republican legislator listed as a delegate is Sen. Cory Tomczyk. Two other legislators – Reps. Tyler August and Nik Rettinger – are alternates.

Most Republican legislators are busy running for re-election in new districts this year. And one party leader at past GOP national conventions, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, has been denounced by Trump and is fighting a recall effort.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

In May, Schimming explained how the delegates were chosen:

“Half of our delegates are picked in the eight congressional districts around the state. They elect delegates at their district caucuses.”

“About half of them come that way and the other group is picked … by myself as state chairman, with recommendations by other folks. We really want to be as reflective of the Republican electorate and what’s going on here in Wisconsin.”

Yes, these delegates will be cheering for Trump, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, the state’s five Republican members of the U.S. House and other national party leaders. But there’s a lot more involved than hoping to land a five-second shot on national TV, Schimming noted: “Everything from resolutions, to platform, to listening to speakers. There will be some committee meetings as well the week before.”

There are several reasons for new delegates this year: Trump is a very controversial candidate. One 2016 delegate said he supports Trump but didn’t want to be part of the Milwaukee “Trumpfest,” for example. In 2016, Wisconsin’s convention delegation was dominated by those committed to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who won the state’s presidential primary. But since then the party has become much more MAGA-oriented, which is reflected in the choices made. Also, some past convention alternates become delegates next time.

Andrew Hitt, the former party chairman who was one of 10 false electors who claimed in December 2020 that Trump had won Wisconsin in an attempt to have him declared president, is not a delegate this year.

Another controversial Republican – Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Robert Spindell, who Democrats want replaced on the board that oversees elections – is an alternate.

Wisconsin’s convention delegates were chosen before Trump was convicted of 34 felonies.

The Republican Party’s list of other delegates to the Milwaukee convention:

Dave Anderson, Candee Arndt, Barb Bittner, Jordan Briskey, Kathy Broghammer, George Bureau, Pete Church, Brett Galaszewski, Jim Geldreich, Kevin Hermening, Christine Illgen, Scarlett Johnson, Robert Kordus Jr., Rose Marie LaBarbera. Brandon Maly, Tim Michels, Georgia Maxwell, Diamond McKenna, Shannon McKinney, Andreina Patilliet, Phillip Prange, Patricia Reiman, Matt Rust, Chris Slinker, Stephanie Soucek, Eric Toney, Pam Travis, Terrence Wall, Cindy Werner, Sandy Wiedmeyer, Laurie Wolf and Dixon Wolfe.

Capitol comebacks?

Three former members of the Assembly – Republicans Dean Kaufert and Rob Kreibich and Democrat Joe Plouff – submitted nomination papers to return to the house where they served a total of 36 years between them.

Kaufert, of Neenah, served as cochair of the Legislature’s Finance Committee during his 14 years in the Assembly – a tenure that included his March 10, 2011, vote against Act 10, which abolished collective bargaining for most public employees and made them pay more for health care and pensions.

The former Neenah mayor and bar owner did not seek re-election in 2014 but wants to return to the Assembly from the 53rd District. He does not face a primary challenge for the GOP nomination.

Kreibich, of Eau Claire, also served 14 years in the Assembly before losing a 2006 re-election bid. Now executive director of the New Richmond Chamber of Commerce, he is running in the 28th District.

A second Republican, Brady Penfield, of River Falls, also filed nomination papers in that district, so an August primary is expected.

Plouff, of Menominie, served eight years in the Assembly before losing a re-election bid in 2004. He filed nomination papers to run in the 92nd District, but faces a primary challenge in August from another Democrat, Caden Berg, of Chippewa Falls.

Steven Walters started covering the Capitol in 1988. Contact him at stevenscotwalters@gmail.com