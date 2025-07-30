RNC Host Donates More Than $5 Million To Milwaukee Organizations

Federal filings reveal lengthy list of recipients, and how much each received.

The local host committee for the 2024 Republican National Convention has completed distributing excess funds to nonprofit organizations.

The MKE 2024 Host Committee announced Wednesday that it has made more than $5 million in donations to more than 80 organizations.

“Since day one, the Host Committee’s goal has been to showcase the city, deliver a positive

economic impact, and leave a lasting legacy in our community. Thanks to businesses and the

thousands of local volunteers who pitched in, we accomplished that goal,” said Alison Prange, host committee president and COO. “We are hopeful that these charitable contributions will go towards leaving a long-term impact on Milwaukee.”

The recipient organizations, according to the host committee, work in three target areas: youth, veterans and shelter, including sober living and halfway houses.

According to Federal Election Commission reports, the host committee raised more than $95 million. It originally had a goal of $65 million, but the figure grew due to inflation and other increased costs.

A third-party report, commissioned by the host committee and Visit Milwaukee, said the convention generated $216.3 million in direct spending, including a federal security grant.

“Thanks to the welcoming spirit of our whole city, Milwaukee helped put Wisconsin on the map for tens of thousands of guests by hosting the 2024 Republican National Convention,” said host committee chair Reince Priebus. “Now, thanks to our generous donors, we are able to give back to the city that did so much to help host this world-class event.”

Last September, the host committee announced it had made $10,000 awards to Fisher House, Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School, Notre Dame School of Milwaukee and Veterans Community Project. But federal filings show those organizations ultimately received substantially more.

A press release explicitly mentions 15 organizations that received donations: Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, Carmen Schools of Science and Technology, Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy, Fisher House Wisconsin, Guest House of Milwaukee, Hebron Housing Services, Hope Street Ministry, Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School, Meta House, Milwaukee County War Memorial Center, Milwaukee Rescue Mission, Nativity Jesuit Academy, Notre Dame School of Milwaukee, Veterans Community Project and Wisconsin Veterans Network.

Data filed with the Federal Election Commission, available through June 30, identifies more organizations and specific amounts. It includes 65 organizations receiving $5.26 million.

