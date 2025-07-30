RNC Host Donates More Than $5 Million To Milwaukee Organizations
Federal filings reveal lengthy list of recipients, and how much each received.
The local host committee for the 2024 Republican National Convention has completed distributing excess funds to nonprofit organizations.
The MKE 2024 Host Committee announced Wednesday that it has made more than $5 million in donations to more than 80 organizations.
“Since day one, the Host Committee’s goal has been to showcase the city, deliver a positive
economic impact, and leave a lasting legacy in our community. Thanks to businesses and the
thousands of local volunteers who pitched in, we accomplished that goal,” said Alison Prange, host committee president and COO. “We are hopeful that these charitable contributions will go towards leaving a long-term impact on Milwaukee.”
The recipient organizations, according to the host committee, work in three target areas: youth, veterans and shelter, including sober living and halfway houses.
According to Federal Election Commission reports, the host committee raised more than $95 million. It originally had a goal of $65 million, but the figure grew due to inflation and other increased costs.
A third-party report, commissioned by the host committee and Visit Milwaukee, said the convention generated $216.3 million in direct spending, including a federal security grant.
“Thanks to the welcoming spirit of our whole city, Milwaukee helped put Wisconsin on the map for tens of thousands of guests by hosting the 2024 Republican National Convention,” said host committee chair Reince Priebus. “Now, thanks to our generous donors, we are able to give back to the city that did so much to help host this world-class event.”
Last September, the host committee announced it had made $10,000 awards to Fisher House, Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School, Notre Dame School of Milwaukee and Veterans Community Project. But federal filings show those organizations ultimately received substantially more.
A press release explicitly mentions 15 organizations that received donations: Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, Carmen Schools of Science and Technology, Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy, Fisher House Wisconsin, Guest House of Milwaukee, Hebron Housing Services, Hope Street Ministry, Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School, Meta House, Milwaukee County War Memorial Center, Milwaukee Rescue Mission, Nativity Jesuit Academy, Notre Dame School of Milwaukee, Veterans Community Project and Wisconsin Veterans Network.
Data filed with the Federal Election Commission, available through June 30, identifies more organizations and specific amounts. It includes 65 organizations receiving $5.26 million.
- Afar Inc. D/B/A The Ability Center ($50,000)
- All-In Milwaukee Inc ($50,000)
- Anthros Foundation Inc ($15,000)
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee ($50,000)
- BizStarts Milwaukee Inc. ($41,000)
- Blessings In A Backpack Inc. ($55,000)
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee ($200,000)
- Carmen Schools Of Science & Technology ($250,000)
- COA Youth & Family Center ($25,000)
- Community Advocates Inc. ($50,000)
- Community Smiles Dental ($25,000)
- Destination Milwaukee Inc. ($250,000)
- Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy ($250,000)
- Ebenezer Child Care Centers Inc. ($30,000)
- Employ Milwaukee Inc ($200,000)
- Fisher House Wisconsin ($160,000)
- Franciscan Peacemakers Inc. ($10,000)
- Grand Avenue Club Inc. ($57,000)
- Hebron Housing Services ($65,000)
- Hope Street Ministry ($100,000)
- Journey House Inc. ($42,000)
- Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School ($110,000)
- Lighthouse Youth Center ($20,000)
- Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin & Upper Michigan ($100,000)
- Meta House Inc. ($250,000)
- Milwaukee County War Memorial Inc. ($275,000)
- Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Hero ($55,000)
- Milwaukee Rescue Mission ($100,000)
- Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. ($135,000)
- MMAC Community Support Foundation Inc ($250,000)
- Nativity Jesuit Academy Inc. ($150,000)
- Neighborhood House of Milwaukee Inc. ($50,000)
- Notre Dame School of Milwaukee Inc. ($110,000)
- Our Next Generation Inc. ($25,000)
- Own It Mentoring Community ($50,000)
- Paralyzed Veterans Of America WI Chapter ($15,000)
- Pathfinders Milwaukee Inc ($25,000)
- Penfield Children’s Center ($25,000)
- Pillows With Wings ($25,000)
- Safe & Sound ($25,000)
- Safe Families For Children WI ($20,000)
- Serenity Inns Inc. ($100,000)
- Shalom Center Of Interfaith Network ($21,800)
- Silver Spring Neighborhood Center ($50,000)
- Skylight Music Theatre Corp ($50,000)
- Sojourner Foundation Inc. ($150,000)
- St. Augustine Preparatory Academy Inc. ($150,000)
- St. Francis Children’s Center Inc. ($15,000)
- St. Vincent De Paul Waukesha County ($35,000)
- Teen Challenge International Wisconsin ($100,000)
- Teens Grow Greens Inc. ($5,000)
- The Academy Of Basic Education Inc. ($100,000)
- The Folds Of Honor Wisconsin Chapter ($50,000)
- The Guest House Of Milwaukee Inc. ($75,000)
- The Joseph Project ($25,000)
- The Playing Field Inc. ($50,000)
- United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee ($30,000)
- Veterans Community Project ($210,000)
- Wisconsin Air Force Academy Parens Assoc. ($25,000)
- Wisconsin Community Services ($50,000)
- Wisconsin Naval Academy Parents’ Assoc ($25,000)
- Wisconsin Veterans Network Inc. ($17,250)
- Wisconsin West Point Parents Association ($30,000)
- Women’s and Children’s Horizons Inc ($2,500)
- YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee ($100,000)
Comments
As you would expect, the biggest donations went to the MAGA favorite choice schools and Dr. Howard Fuller Academy.
good pr