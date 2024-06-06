Secret Service, City Find Themselves Targeted By Protesters, Republicans

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A “final plan” for the Republican National Convention security perimeter is expected to be unveiled in two weeks said Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle,

But even before that point is reached, details of the plan are becoming increasingly controversial.

The Republican National Committee is upset with the proposed location of a free speech zone just outside of the likely gated security perimeter and a group planning to march on the convention has filed a lawsuit because it believes the free speech zone regulations are unconstitutionally restrictive. Meanwhile, members of the Milwaukee Common Council are concerned that anyone will be able to carry weapons right up to the security checkpoints.

Cheatle, speaking at a press conference Thursday at the RNC coordinating center in the 100 East office tower, said coordination work is continuing.

“We are fortunate this city was selected for the 2020 DNC, and many of the relationships built years ago have contributed to the cohesiveness of this preparation,” she said. As part of a federally-designated National Special Security Event, the Secret Service, Milwaukee Police Department and 15 other agencies are coordinating on security planning for the July convention. “Our primary focus is safety.”

A public rollout of a hard security perimeter, detailing what areas of Downtown individuals will need credentials to access, is expected to take place in approximately two weeks. Permitted protests are expected to take place outside of that zone, but likely within a soft security perimeter that encompasses much of Westown. A conceptual area where security restrictions would be in effect was unveiled in February.

“The Secret Service respects every American’s First Amendment to express themselves,” said Cheatle. “The Secret Service is working closely with [MPD], who are prepared to manage the demonstrations so that groups can express their views freely.”

But shortly after Cheatle finished speaking, the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin announced it had filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of the Coalition to March on the RNC. The lawsuit targets the City of Milwaukee’s ordinance defining the permitting process for protests and parades. It says the city is violating the First Amendment rights of protesters and has failed to define a parade route that it previously pledged would be within “sight and sound” of the convention.

Cheatle said the recent public revelation that state law allows weapons to be carried within the soft security zone is not impacting the agency’s planning. “No, we are fully aware of the laws of the state and the ordinances of the city,” she said. “We conduct a blast assessment, but we also make sure we are making as little an impact to the community as possible.” The Secret Service, in partnership with the TSA, will screen for weapons as part of accessing the smaller hard zone around Fiserv Forum and the Baird Center.

A special meeting of the Common Council’s Public Safety & Health Committee is scheduled for Friday to consider changes to the city ordinance that could prohibit guns and other weapons in the soft security zone.

Will Pere Marquette Park Protest Zone Be Moved?

The Republican National Committee maintains that the planned, scheduled free speech stage at Pere Marquette Park is an “untenable risk” and creates a conflict point between protesters and convention attendees. City officials have maintained that an agreement to host the convention requires the zone to be within “sight and sound” of the convention.

Secret Service officials insisted Thursday that the choice of the zone’s location is a city decision, given that it occurs outside of the hard security zone the federal agency is responsible for. But they also suggested a pathway where the park could be ruled out because it becomes part of the convention itself.

“The current design of what the RNC is going to use, that’s what we base our perimeter on,” said Secret Service chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi. “These things change. The RNC might want to expand their perimeter. Until that final day in two weeks, we’re not making any final decisions on the perimeter.”

Mayor Cavalier Johnson‘s communications director Jeff Fleming said the city wouldn’t formally announce the protest zone until after the Secret Service announces its final security perimeter.

“The city can put it wherever they want. We are going to make sure our perimeter is as much as we need,” said Guglielmi.

Cheatle said she personally speaks to the RNC “as needed” and has had several conversations with the national organization. She said

Citing a recent Asian Pacific summit in San Francisco as an example, Guglielmi said the perimeter was adjusted to add additional checkpoints to allow Meals on Wheels to deliver to a senior center.

One thing that isn’t having a direct impact on the perimeter: Donald Trump‘s felony conviction. “Unless something changes with the RNC, that doesn’t really impact things,” he said.

Guglielmi said three operations centers are being formed: a joint information center for all of the participating agencies to distribute information, a multi-agency communications center an operations hub for the public safety components and a Secret Service coordinating center for motorcades and other movements. MPD will maintain its existing fusion center and other communications operations. It also leased a vacant office building in Greenfield as a staging facility. The Republican National Convention is the seventy-eighth designated National Special Security Event.

“It’s going well,” said Police Chief Jeffrey Norman of preparation to bring in outside officers to help secure the convention. City requests for proposals indicate up to 4,000 outside officers could be hired. A recently declared emergency declaration from Governor Tony Evers grants the outside officers arrest powers. He said Milwaukee officers would remain a “first line” for interacting with the community, including protesters. “It’s an ongoing plan for how to utilize all of the resources.”

A $75 million federal grant is intended to cover the security costs of the event. Chicago is also receiving $75 million to secure the Democratic National Convention.

The RNC will take place from July 15-18.

Joining Cheatle and Norman at Thursday’s press conference were Fire Chief Aaron Lipski, Secret Service RNC Coordinator Audrey Gibson-Cicchino and FBI special agent in charge Michael Hensle

This piece may be updated with comments from the Coalition to March on the RNC following its 2 p.m. press conference

