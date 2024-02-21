RNC Security Zone Revealed

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The U.S. Secret Service and Mayor Cavalier Johnson are, for the first time, revealing what portions of Milwaukee will be under extra security restrictions during the July 2024 Republican National Convention.

The perimeter, which would encompass much of the western portion of Downtown, was released Tuesday morning alongside a new frequently asked RNC questions section on the city website.

“The plan or the map does not detail street closures or checkpoints that will be in place,” said Johnson, presenting the map at a press conference. “What it does show, though, is the likely area that will be impacted in some way.”

With the convention slated to take place at Fiserv Forum and the Baird Center, the general security perimeter runs from W. Cherry Street on the north to W. Clybourn Street near Interstate 794 on the south. The eastern border is the western side of N. Water Street, just east of the Milwaukee River, and the western border is N. 9th Street, just east of Interstate 43.

The public won’t be entirely excluded from the security zone. An outer perimeter (“soft zone”) is expected to allow public access with restrictions on vehicles and other items, while a smaller “hard zone” on the inside will require credentials.

“Of course I want there to be a safe convention this summer in Milwaukee. At the same time, downtown Milwaukee will be open for business and it’ll be open for entertainment as well,” said Johnson. “There is lots of preparation to make sure everything runs smoothly during the convention and I’m pleased about how all of this is coming together. I really, really am.”

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The Secret Service is said to have contacted businesses and residents in the impacted area. Johnson said he expects people just outside of the security area to be able to “function as they normally do.”

The exact dates the perimeter would be in effect have not been released. The convention runs from Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18, but at minimum, a setup and teardown window is expected to last multiple days.

Specific details on where checkpoints and other barriers would be placed are expected to be released closer to the convention, said Johnson and the Secret Service. The city is expected to see an influx of several thousand police officers to bolster its security force in addition to up to 50,000 visitors.

The event is formally a National Special Security Event, one of only a handful of high-priority national security events held annually. A pending request to Congress would increase the size of the security grant from $50 million to $75 million for both Milwaukee and Chicago, which is to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

The new FAQ page on the city website is available at Milwaukee.gov/RNC/FAQ.