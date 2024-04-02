Sharlen Moore Wins Race To Replace Ald. Michael Murphy
Youth violence prevention leader is new westside alderwoman.
For the first time since 1989, voters on Milwaukee’s West Side will have a new voice at Milwaukee City Hall.
Sharlen Moore handily won a race to replace longtime Alderman Michael Murphy in the city’s 10th Council District. With in-person results submitted for approximately 85% of the district’s wards, Moore had earned 72% of the vote.
Moore, the executive director of the nonprofit Urban Underground youth organization, was viewed as the likely winner going into the election. What once looked like it could be a four- or five-way race never materialized, leaving her as the lone opponent to frequent office seeker Richard Geldon.
Geldon had run several times against Murphy, including in each of the past three elections. Murphy, who is retiring from public office, endorsed Moore in the week leading up to the election.
Urban Underground, founded by Moore and her husband Reggie in 2000, provides youth and teen programming with a focus on building safe and sustainable communities. Among the program’s notable alumni are County Executive David Crowley.
Moore’s family is no stranger to politics. Her brother David Bowen previously served as a member of the Wisconsin State Assembly and Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. Additionally, Moore’s husband Reggie served as the director of the Office of Violence Prevention within the Milwaukee Health Department before leaving to take a statewide role with the Medical College of Wisconsin.
The Moore family lives in the Merrill Park neighborhood at the eastern edge of the district, which runs west to the Milwaukee County Zoo.
The voting age population of the 10th District, according to 2021 redistricting data, is 55% white, 29% Black, 9.4% Hispanic and 3.5% Asian.
Moore is one of at least three new council members that will be elected Tuesday.
The 15 council members are elected to four-year terms and paid $84,205 annually. Their job responsibilities include everything from setting policy for the city to fielding constituent concerns with garbage pickup.
This story is reporting on breaking news and will be updated.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.
More about the 2024 Spring Election Results
- Mayor Cavalier Johnson Cruises To Reelection - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 2nd, 2024
- Evan Goyke Ousts Tearman Spencer As City Attorney - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 2nd, 2024
- MKE County: Liz Sumner Wins County Comptroller Race - Graham Kilmer - Apr 2nd, 2024
- Sharlen Moore Wins Race To Replace Ald. Michael Murphy - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 2nd, 2024
- MKE County: Crowley Coasts Into Second Term - Graham Kilmer - Apr 2nd, 2024
- 2024 Spring Election Results - Urban Milwaukee - Apr 2nd, 2024
Read more about 2024 Spring Election Results here
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
- February 5, 2023 - David Bowen received $150 from Reggie Moore
- February 5, 2023 - David Bowen received $100 from Sharlen Moore
- June 24, 2016 - David Crowley received $100 from Reggie Moore
- December 31, 2015 - David Crowley received $200 from Reggie Moore
- December 17, 2015 - David Crowley received $100 from David Bowen
- December 17, 2015 - David Crowley received $25 from Sharlen Moore
- September 11, 2015 - David Crowley received $25 from Sharlen Moore
- July 22, 2015 - David Crowley received $50 from Sharlen Moore
City Hall
-
Proposal Would Allow Food Trucks To Return To W. Capitol DriveMar 29th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Failing City Hall Facade Will Cost At Least $1.6 Million To RepairMar 22nd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
-
City Spends $77,000 To Resolve Harassment Claim Against SpencerMar 19th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene