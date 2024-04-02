Sharlen Moore Wins Race To Replace Ald. Michael Murphy

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

For the first time since 1989, voters on Milwaukee’s West Side will have a new voice at Milwaukee City Hall.

Sharlen Moore handily won a race to replace longtime Alderman Michael Murphy in the city’s 10th Council District. With in-person results submitted for approximately 85% of the district’s wards, Moore had earned 72% of the vote.

Moore, the executive director of the nonprofit Urban Underground youth organization, was viewed as the likely winner going into the election. What once looked like it could be a four- or five-way race never materialized, leaving her as the lone opponent to frequent office seeker Richard Geldon.

Geldon had run several times against Murphy, including in each of the past three elections. Murphy, who is retiring from public office, endorsed Moore in the week leading up to the election.

Urban Underground, founded by Moore and her husband Reggie in 2000, provides youth and teen programming with a focus on building safe and sustainable communities. Among the program’s notable alumni are County Executive David Crowley.

Moore’s family is no stranger to politics. Her brother David Bowen previously served as a member of the Wisconsin State Assembly and Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. Additionally, Moore’s husband Reggie served as the director of the Office of Violence Prevention within the Milwaukee Health Department before leaving to take a statewide role with the Medical College of Wisconsin.

The Moore family lives in the Merrill Park neighborhood at the eastern edge of the district, which runs west to the Milwaukee County Zoo.

The voting age population of the 10th District, according to 2021 redistricting data, is 55% white, 29% Black, 9.4% Hispanic and 3.5% Asian.

Moore is one of at least three new council members that will be elected Tuesday.

The 15 council members are elected to four-year terms and paid $84,205 annually. Their job responsibilities include everything from setting policy for the city to fielding constituent concerns with garbage pickup.

This story is reporting on breaking news and will be updated.