Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Dec 24th, 2023 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Milwaukee’s Oldest Bar Is Reopening

1. Milwaukee’s Oldest Bar Is Reopening

New partner plans to restore Landmark 1850 Inn back to former glory, welcome first guests in March.

Dec 18th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

University Club Closes Downtown Club

2. University Club Closes Downtown Club

Private club will continue only with Brown Deer country club. Downtown building will be sold.

Dec 19th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Biggby Coffee Will Replace Starbucks at Red Arrow Park

3. Biggby Coffee Will Replace Starbucks at Red Arrow Park

New business will sell coffee, cocoa and more in the coveted downtown cafe space.

Dec 18th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

East Side Pizza Restaurant Closes

4. East Side Pizza Restaurant Closes

Cafe Terrazza and Baccara bar have closed after just a few months in business.

Dec 20th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

New Doughnut Shop Opens In Bay View

5. New Doughnut Shop Opens In Bay View

Happy Dough Lucky offers loaded and classic miniature doughnuts, plus vibrant decor and arcade games.

Dec 21st, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Michels’ Taxes Will Pay For Skate Park, Street Paving, Public Art

6. Michels’ Taxes Will Pay For Skate Park, Street Paving, Public Art

Success of R1VER mixed-use complex will pay for improvements in surrounding neighborhoods.

Dec 21st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: Largest Fish Barrier Between Grafton and Lake Michigan Removed

7. MKE County: Largest Fish Barrier Between Grafton and Lake Michigan Removed

New fish passage opens up 54 miles of habitat for native species like northern pike and sturgeon.

Dec 21st, 2023 by Graham Kilmer

Bayside Officer Who Joined Oath Keepers Resigns

8. Bayside Officer Who Joined Oath Keepers Resigns

Reason for leaving Bayside Department unspecified. Two other area cops are Oath Keepers.

Dec 17th, 2023 by Peter Cameron

New Breakfast-Brunch Cafe for Walker’s Point

9. New Breakfast-Brunch Cafe for Walker’s Point

Catrina Cafe, serving Latin-inspired dishes, will open inside Snifters tapas bar.

Dec 19th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Milwaukee Makes It Far Easier To Replace Your Lead Service Line

10. Milwaukee Makes It Far Easier To Replace Your Lead Service Line

Opt-in program part of citywide plan to replace all lead service lines in 20 years.

Dec 18th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

North Carolina Lawyer Sentenced to Prison

1. North Carolina Lawyer Sentenced to Prison

 

Dec 15th, 2023 by U.S. Department of Justice

Christmas came early for our Wisconsin Democracy

2. Christmas came early for our Wisconsin Democracy

 

Dec 22nd, 2023 by State Sen. Chris Larson

Marquette University Board of Trustees elects two new members

3. Marquette University Board of Trustees elects two new members

 

Dec 13th, 2023 by Marquette University

Speaker Vos Statement on SCOWIS Decision

4. Speaker Vos Statement on SCOWIS Decision

 

Dec 22nd, 2023 by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on UW-System Board of Regents Vote

5. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on UW-System Board of Regents Vote

 

Dec 18th, 2023 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore

Enjoy These Family Activities at Your Milwaukee County Parks Over Winter Break

6. Enjoy These Family Activities at Your Milwaukee County Parks Over Winter Break

Glow Skate, Indoor Skating, Winter Sports at Whitnall, Winter Hiking at Wehr, Indoor Pools, Breakfast with Santa, and Open Gym at the Sports Complex

Dec 8th, 2023 by Milwaukee County Parks

Mayoral Candidate David D. King Turns in Over 1900 Nomination Signatures

7. Mayoral Candidate David D. King Turns in Over 1900 Nomination Signatures

 

Dec 19th, 2023 by David King

Marquette University names Northwestern Mutual’s Andrew DeGuire as next Keyes Dean of Business Administration

8. Marquette University names Northwestern Mutual’s Andrew DeGuire as next Keyes Dean of Business Administration

 

Dec 14th, 2023 by Marquette University

Stone & Swan to Lead MMSD Governing Body in 2024

9. Stone & Swan to Lead MMSD Governing Body in 2024

 

Dec 18th, 2023 by Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District

Gabriel Yeager, Director of Public Space Initiatives, Leaving Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21

10. Gabriel Yeager, Director of Public Space Initiatives, Leaving Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21

 

Nov 13th, 2023 by Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us