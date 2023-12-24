The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Milwaukee’s Oldest Bar Is Reopening
New partner plans to restore Landmark 1850 Inn back to former glory, welcome first guests in March.
Dec 18th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
2. University Club Closes Downtown Club
Private club will continue only with Brown Deer country club. Downtown building will be sold.
Dec 19th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Biggby Coffee Will Replace Starbucks at Red Arrow Park
New business will sell coffee, cocoa and more in the coveted downtown cafe space.
Dec 18th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
4. East Side Pizza Restaurant Closes
Cafe Terrazza and Baccara bar have closed after just a few months in business.
Dec 20th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
5. New Doughnut Shop Opens In Bay View
Happy Dough Lucky offers loaded and classic miniature doughnuts, plus vibrant decor and arcade games.
Dec 21st, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
6. Michels’ Taxes Will Pay For Skate Park, Street Paving, Public Art
Success of R1VER mixed-use complex will pay for improvements in surrounding neighborhoods.
Dec 21st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
7. MKE County: Largest Fish Barrier Between Grafton and Lake Michigan Removed
New fish passage opens up 54 miles of habitat for native species like northern pike and sturgeon.
Dec 21st, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
8. Bayside Officer Who Joined Oath Keepers Resigns
Reason for leaving Bayside Department unspecified. Two other area cops are Oath Keepers.
Dec 17th, 2023 by Peter Cameron
9. New Breakfast-Brunch Cafe for Walker’s Point
Catrina Cafe, serving Latin-inspired dishes, will open inside Snifters tapas bar.
Dec 19th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
10. Milwaukee Makes It Far Easier To Replace Your Lead Service Line
Opt-in program part of citywide plan to replace all lead service lines in 20 years.
Dec 18th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
1. North Carolina Lawyer Sentenced to Prison
Dec 15th, 2023 by U.S. Department of Justice
2. Christmas came early for our Wisconsin Democracy
Dec 22nd, 2023 by State Sen. Chris Larson
3. Marquette University Board of Trustees elects two new members
Dec 13th, 2023 by Marquette University
4. Speaker Vos Statement on SCOWIS Decision
Dec 22nd, 2023 by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos
6. Enjoy These Family Activities at Your Milwaukee County Parks Over Winter Break
Glow Skate, Indoor Skating, Winter Sports at Whitnall, Winter Hiking at Wehr, Indoor Pools, Breakfast with Santa, and Open Gym at the Sports Complex
Dec 8th, 2023 by Milwaukee County Parks
7. Mayoral Candidate David D. King Turns in Over 1900 Nomination Signatures
Dec 19th, 2023 by David King
9. Stone & Swan to Lead MMSD Governing Body in 2024
Dec 18th, 2023 by Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District
