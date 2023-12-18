8-Lane I-94 Expansion Is Worst for Carbon Emissions
The 6-lane alternatives are far cleaner and safer, as state analysis shows.
In November, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) released its draft Greenhouse Gas Analysis for the Interstate 94 project in Milwaukee. This analysis clearly shows that the 8-lane alternatives and the alternatives with large interchanges are likely to result in more carbon emissions than the 6-lane alternatives with the Diverging Diamond Interchanges – by as much as 1,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.
The draft greenhouse gas analysis likely also underestimated the difference between the alternatives because it failed to consider new induced traffic due to an expansion of lanes and did not consider transportation alternatives like transit, walking or biking – all of which are lower carbon alternatives. WisDOT’s earlier environmental analysis already found that the 8-lane versions will lead to more highway accident deaths and more unhealthy air pollution than the 6-lane alternatives.
The Federal Highway Administration requires state Departments of Transportation to prepare plans for greenhouse gas emission reductions for highways. We hope that WisDOT makes and then follows an ambitious emission reduction plan.
The Greenhouse Gas Analysis also attempts to discount environmental justice and civil rights concerns from highway expansion by noting that the minority proportion of the population within 1000 feet of the project corridor is similar to that of Milwaukee County as a whole. This completely ignores how segregated the state and the region are. This project is located in the most heavily racially segregated metropolitan region in the country. This stretch of the highway corridor has a larger proportion of Black and Hispanic residents than can be found in any other community in the region.
What does all of this mean? It’s simple – expanding I-94 to 8 lanes with a large interchange is the most harmful option that WisDOT has put forth for the 3-mile corridor. Environmental and civil rights advocates have been saying this for years. Wisconsin’s unsound transportation priorities should have been fixed decades ago. But now is the next best time. We are looking to the Evers Administration, Secretary Craig Thompson, WisDOT as a whole, and the Federal Highway Administration to make the right choice for our state, for racial justice, and for our climate: fix at six lanes and avoid an overbuilt interchange.
You can show your support by requesting a yard sign or signing up to learn more at fixatsix.org. Better yet, contact WisDOT and let them know you support Fix at Six.
Cassie Steiner, Sierra Club Wisconsin; Cheryl Nenn, Milwaukee Riverkeeper; Terry Wiggins, Earth Justice Ministry, First Unitarian Society of Milwaukee.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.
More about the I-94 East-West Expansion
- Op Ed: 8-Lane I-94 Expansion Is Worst for Carbon Emissions - Cassie Steiner, Cheryl Nenn and Terry Wiggins - Dec 18th, 2023
- Residents Concerned I-94 Widening Would Increase Flooding In Nearby Neighborhoods - Jonah Chester - Aug 10th, 2023
- Eyes on Milwaukee: I-94 Expansion Public Comment Deadline Extended - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 6th, 2023
- I-94 East-West study public comment period extended to January 31, 2023 - Wisconsin Department of Transportation - Jan 3rd, 2023
- Transportation: Opponents Assail I-94 Expansion at Public Hearing - Graham Kilmer - Dec 13th, 2022
- Transportation: County Committee Backs I-94 ‘Fix at Six’ - Graham Kilmer - Nov 30th, 2022
- I-94 Fix-At-Six Resolution Recommended for Adoption by Milwaukee County Transportation and Transit Committee - Sup. Peter Burgelis - Nov 29th, 2022
- Rep. Brostoff Statement in Opposition to Eight-Lane I-94 Expansion - Rep. Jonathan Brostoff - Nov 14th, 2022
- Supervisor Burgelis Decries DOT Preferred Alternative for I-94 East-West project - Sup. Peter Burgelis - Nov 11th, 2022
- Advocates oppose expansion announcement of I-94 East-West project - Coalition for More Responsible Transportation - Nov 11th, 2022
Read more about I-94 East-West Expansion here
Op-Ed
-
UW President Jay Rothman Should ResignDec 12th, 2023 by Gary R. George
-
Wisconsin a Major Front in War Against DemocracyDec 10th, 2023 by Ruth Conniff
-
Here’s To State Republicans Who Support ConstitutionDec 4th, 2023 by Bill Kaplan
Transportation
-
Wisconsin’s Gas Prices Are Below National AverageDec 17th, 2023 by Robert D'Andrea
-
Supervisors Support New Zoo EntranceDec 15th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
-
So Much for That Free Bike TrailDec 13th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer