Milwaukee Needs New Kind of School Board
Higher pay and city-wide elections on high-turnout election days would strengthen board.
With Milwaukee Public Schools’ financial scandal, our elected school board has been exposed as ill equipped to effectively oversee the state’s largest district. Several school governance reforms have been proposed, from breaking up the district to a mayoral takeover.
In hindsight, it was only a matter of time before something like this happened. The governance model of MPS is not conducive to overseeing a $1.5 billion enterprise, especially with all of the issues that our district has. To be straightforward, our board members are a bunch of amateurs. Mostly former educators or activists (noble callings, all), they do not have the skills, knowledge, or abilities required to steer this massive ship, which is why they were caught so flat-footed when the news of MPS’s malfeasance broke.
I propose a new governance model. One that has the benefits of a democratically elected board, but also the benefits of expert oversight. One that would increase accountability to include other levels of government, without a city, county or state takeover. This model would encourage the city’s best, most high caliber candidates to rise up and lead our district out of this mire.
The model would consist of seven full-time, well paid school board members. Four of them would be elected in city-wide elections that would coincide with presidential and gubernatorial elections to maximize voter participation. Gone would be the school board “districts” which limit the candidate pool and leads to “bringing home the bacon” at the expense of the larger system. If the northwest side schools are doing poorly, all of the elected board members are accountable to the voters.
The strength of this model is that we get a larger, city-wide candidate pool for these elected positions. The balance of power would be biased towards those directly elected by the people, hence four of the seven seats. But there would also be a hedge against amateurish incompetence with the three appointed members. Accountability would be increased as every elected board member must now answer for the quality of all the schools city-wide, rather than just their little district. The mayor, governor, and state superintendent would now share in that accountability, as they would now have direct impact on MPS through their appointees. They would now be encouraged to use their bully pulpit to call attention to issues on the board, as they would now be partly responsible.
The money we would spend on this new model would be a drop in the bucket compared to the money we are flushing down the toilet due to this financial scandal, as well as other, more typical inefficiencies and bloat that the current board doesn’t have the competence or time to detect. This, I believe, is the best way forward for MPS. The children of Milwaukee deserve the cream of the crop, the best of the best. This isn’t an easy district to govern, and we need to stop pretending that it can be a side-gig for dilettantes.
Jordan Morales is a resident of Milwaukee in the Sherman Park neighborhood.
