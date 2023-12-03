The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Plats and Parcels: Settlement Reached For Contaminated Apartment Complex
And a “Do Not Acquire” list building sold. Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.
Nov 26th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Friday Photos: Demolition Underway On Walker’s Point Seed Warehouse
Once “one of the strongest and heaviest concrete structures,” Courteen Seed building is being ripped apart.
Dec 1st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Three Metro Area Cops Joined Oath Keepers
One Milwaukee officer and two Bayside officers. ‘Very disturbing,’ says police ethics expert.
Nov 29th, 2023 by Peter Cameron
4. East Side Pub & Grill Offers An Always Changing Menu
The new restaurant opened in July on Prospect Avenue, but you’ll need to go online to find the hours or daily menu.
Nov 30th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
5. Milwaukee Marathon Returning In 2024 With New Route, Date
Race ditches Deer District, Downtown for Lakefront, East Side and Bay View.
Dec 1st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Developer Plans To Save Long-Vacant Building
Jason Waters has big plans to overhaul Near West Side building.
Nov 27th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
7. City Hall: Is Milwaukee Being Sold An Insurance Scam?
Or is exclusive contract with company offering water and sewer line warranties a good deal?
Nov 29th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Upscale Deli Coming To Water Street
Third Coast Gourmet plans to welcome its first guests in the coming months.
Nov 30th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
9. Downtown Hotel Faces Sheriff’s Sale
132-room Cambria Hotel on Plankinton Ave. opened just months before pandemic.
Nov 28th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
10. New Restaurant Coming To King Drive
Bronzeville Kitchen & Lounge plans to offer food, drinks and live jazz.
Nov 28th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
3. California Lawyer Sentenced to Four Years in Federal Prison
Nov 30th, 2023 by U.S. Department of Justice
5. Gov. Evers Appoints Toni L. Young to the Racine County Circuit Court
Nov 30th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers
7. MPD Addresses Issues at the Holt Avenue Park and Ride
Dec 1st, 2023 by Milwaukee Police Department
8. “Corner Keepers” pilot effort comes to Murray Hill this winter
Nov 29th, 2023 by Ald. Jonathan Brostoff
9. Help Fill Cathedral Square With Flowers
Cathedral Square Friends launches campaign to bring hanging flowers back and maintain new improvements to the square.
Nov 24th, 2023 by Cathedral Square Friends, Inc.
