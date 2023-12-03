Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Dec 3rd, 2023 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Plats and Parcels: Settlement Reached For Contaminated Apartment Complex

1. Plats and Parcels: Settlement Reached For Contaminated Apartment Complex

And a “Do Not Acquire” list building sold. Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.

Nov 26th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: Demolition Underway On Walker’s Point Seed Warehouse

2. Friday Photos: Demolition Underway On Walker’s Point Seed Warehouse

Once “one of the strongest and heaviest concrete structures,” Courteen Seed building is being ripped apart.

Dec 1st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Three Metro Area Cops Joined Oath Keepers

3. Three Metro Area Cops Joined Oath Keepers

One Milwaukee officer and two Bayside officers. ‘Very disturbing,’ says police ethics expert.

Nov 29th, 2023 by Peter Cameron

East Side Pub & Grill Offers An Always Changing Menu

4. East Side Pub & Grill Offers An Always Changing Menu

The new restaurant opened in July on Prospect Avenue, but you’ll need to go online to find the hours or daily menu.

Nov 30th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Milwaukee Marathon Returning In 2024 With New Route, Date

5. Milwaukee Marathon Returning In 2024 With New Route, Date

Race ditches Deer District, Downtown for Lakefront, East Side and Bay View.

Dec 1st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Developer Plans To Save Long-Vacant Building

6. Developer Plans To Save Long-Vacant Building

Jason Waters has big plans to overhaul Near West Side building.

Nov 27th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

City Hall: Is Milwaukee Being Sold An Insurance Scam?

7. City Hall: Is Milwaukee Being Sold An Insurance Scam?

Or is exclusive contract with company offering water and sewer line warranties a good deal?

Nov 29th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Upscale Deli Coming To Water Street

8. Upscale Deli Coming To Water Street

Third Coast Gourmet plans to welcome its first guests in the coming months.

Nov 30th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Downtown Hotel Faces Sheriff’s Sale

9. Downtown Hotel Faces Sheriff’s Sale

132-room Cambria Hotel on Plankinton Ave. opened just months before pandemic.

Nov 28th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

New Restaurant Coming To King Drive

10. New Restaurant Coming To King Drive

Bronzeville Kitchen & Lounge plans to offer food, drinks and live jazz.

Nov 28th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze to Make Its Milwaukee Debut This Holiday Season

1. World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze to Make Its Milwaukee Debut This Holiday Season

 

Jun 13th, 2023 by VISIT Milwaukee

Gabriel Yeager, Director of Public Space Initiatives, Leaving Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21

2. Gabriel Yeager, Director of Public Space Initiatives, Leaving Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21

 

Nov 13th, 2023 by Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21

California Lawyer Sentenced to Four Years in Federal Prison

3. California Lawyer Sentenced to Four Years in Federal Prison

 

Nov 30th, 2023 by U.S. Department of Justice

Milwaukee Casting Foundry Sentenced for Violating the Clean Water Act

4. Milwaukee Casting Foundry Sentenced for Violating the Clean Water Act

 

Nov 28th, 2023 by U.S. Department of Justice

Gov. Evers Appoints Toni L. Young to the Racine County Circuit Court

5. Gov. Evers Appoints Toni L. Young to the Racine County Circuit Court

 

Nov 30th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Welcomes Attorney Eric Schanowski to Their Criminal Defense Group

6. Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Welcomes Attorney Eric Schanowski to Their Criminal Defense Group

 

Nov 28th, 2023 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,

MPD Addresses Issues at the Holt Avenue Park and Ride

7. MPD Addresses Issues at the Holt Avenue Park and Ride

 

Dec 1st, 2023 by Milwaukee Police Department

“Corner Keepers” pilot effort comes to Murray Hill this winter

8. “Corner Keepers” pilot effort comes to Murray Hill this winter

 

Nov 29th, 2023 by Ald. Jonathan Brostoff

Help Fill Cathedral Square With Flowers

9. Help Fill Cathedral Square With Flowers

Cathedral Square Friends launches campaign to bring hanging flowers back and maintain new improvements to the square.

Nov 24th, 2023 by Cathedral Square Friends, Inc.

Wisconsin Bike Fed Hosts 23rd Annual Milwaukee Santa Cycle Rampage December 2, 2023

10. Wisconsin Bike Fed Hosts 23rd Annual Milwaukee Santa Cycle Rampage December 2, 2023

 

Nov 15th, 2023 by Wisconsin Bike Fed

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us