New Faces in New Places

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee Welcomes Jennie Kent as New Board of Trustees Member
Jennie Kent was elected on September 28
Oct 30th, 2023 by Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee
Irgens Adds VP – Operations & Continuity
Irgens has added Andrew Bainbridge as Vice President – Operations & Continuity.
Oct 25th, 2023 by Irgens
Tim Sheehy appointed to Johnson Financial Group Board of Directors
MMAC President joins Board of Largest Privately Owned Bank in Wisconsin.
Oct 24th, 2023 by Johnson Financial Group
New chairman for Wisconsin ESGR
James Malcolm of Port Washington, Wisconsin has been appointed chairman of the Wisconsin Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.
Oct 24th, 2023 by Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs
Jason Young, 3Up Metal Works President, Earns Second Consecutive Wisconsin Titan 100 Award
Program recognizes 100 most accomplished business leaders in state
Oct 17th, 2023 by 3Up Metal Works
First Stage Announces New Managing Director Daniel Grambow
A Milwaukee native, Grambow brings his collaborative spirit and strategic administrative skills to lead the organization into its next chapter
Oct 16th, 2023 by First Stage
Meg McKenna Joins CG Schmidt as Senior Relationship Director
Oct 12th, 2023 by CG Schmidt
NCG Hospitality® Announces Jeff Lenz as Its New CEO
Appointing Its Newest CEO, NCG Hospitality Is Delighted to Announce Jeff Lenz’s Promotion Within Its Leadership Team
Oct 12th, 2023 by NCG Hospitality
Marquette nursing professor inducted into American Academy of Nursing as AAN Fellow
Dr. Dora Clayton-Jones, associate professor in Marquette University’s College of Nursing, was named a Fellow for the American Academy of Nursing.
Oct 10th, 2023 by Marquette University
Gabrielle Finley-Hazle named new president of Aurora Health Care
She will lead the growth, development and strategic direction of Advocate Health’s Wisconsin market
Oct 10th, 2023 by Aurora Health Care
Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel Welcomes Two Stewards of the Arts to its Residency Programs
Names Anwar Floyd-Pruitt as second Artist in Residence; Welcomes Shane McAdams as first-ever Curator in Residence
Oct 9th, 2023 by Marcus Hotels & Resorts
Marquette engineering professor receives U.S. Department of Transportation grant to evaluate metal corrosion prevention method
Dr. Qindan Huang has received a grant worth $735,723 from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Oct 3rd, 2023 by Marquette University
