New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Nov 4th, 2023 12:31 pm

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee Welcomes Jennie Kent as New Board of Trustees Member

Jennie Kent was elected on September 28

Oct 30th, 2023 by Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee

Milwaukee Attorney Benjamin Wagner Inducted into the International Academy of Trial Lawyers

Oct 26th, 2023 by Habush Habush & Rottier

Irgens Adds VP – Operations & Continuity

Irgens has added Andrew Bainbridge as Vice President – Operations & Continuity.

Oct 25th, 2023 by Irgens

Hupy and Abraham, S.C. Promotes JohnPiero Joyce to Attorney Position in Milwaukee Office

Oct 24th, 2023 by Hupy and Abraham, S.C.

Tim Sheehy appointed to Johnson Financial Group Board of Directors

MMAC President joins Board of Largest Privately Owned Bank in Wisconsin.

Oct 24th, 2023 by Johnson Financial Group

New chairman for Wisconsin ESGR

James Malcolm of Port Washington, Wisconsin has been appointed chairman of the Wisconsin Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.

Oct 24th, 2023 by Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs

Milwaukee Radio Alliance, LLC Announces Colleen Valkoun as President and General Manager

Oct 23rd, 2023 by Milwaukee Radio Alliance

Gov. Evers Appoints Blake Gross as Ashland County District Attorney

Oct 18th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers

Statement from Mayor Cavalier Johnson on the Appointment of Luke Olson as LGBTQ+ Liaison

Oct 18th, 2023 by Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Andre Douglas Named NCAN Awards of Excellence Professional of the Year Winner

Oct 17th, 2023 by Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee

Jason Young, 3Up Metal Works President, Earns Second Consecutive Wisconsin Titan 100 Award

Program recognizes 100 most accomplished business leaders in state

Oct 17th, 2023 by 3Up Metal Works

First Stage Announces New Managing Director Daniel Grambow

A Milwaukee native, Grambow brings his collaborative spirit and strategic administrative skills to lead the organization into its next chapter

Oct 16th, 2023 by First Stage

Meg McKenna Joins CG Schmidt as Senior Relationship Director

Oct 12th, 2023 by CG Schmidt

NCG Hospitality® Announces Jeff Lenz as Its New CEO

Appointing Its Newest CEO, NCG Hospitality Is Delighted to Announce Jeff Lenz’s Promotion Within Its Leadership Team

Oct 12th, 2023 by NCG Hospitality

Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast Announces New CEO Ana Simpson

Oct 11th, 2023 by Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast

Marquette nursing professor inducted into American Academy of Nursing as AAN Fellow

Dr. Dora Clayton-Jones, associate professor in Marquette University’s College of Nursing, was named a Fellow for the American Academy of Nursing.

Oct 10th, 2023 by Marquette University

Gabrielle Finley-Hazle named new president of Aurora Health Care

She will lead the growth, development and strategic direction of Advocate Health’s Wisconsin market

Oct 10th, 2023 by Aurora Health Care

Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel Welcomes Two Stewards of the Arts to its Residency Programs

Names Anwar Floyd-Pruitt as second Artist in Residence; Welcomes Shane McAdams as first-ever Curator in Residence

Oct 9th, 2023 by Marcus Hotels & Resorts

Kohl’s and Alverno College Announce Kohl’s Scholars for 2023-24

Oct 5th, 2023 by Alverno College

Marquette engineering professor receives U.S. Department of Transportation grant to evaluate metal corrosion prevention method

Dr. Qindan Huang has received a grant worth $735,723 from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Oct 3rd, 2023 by Marquette University

Attorney Jason Abraham Named to the Board of Directors for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

Oct 3rd, 2023 by Hupy and Abraham, S.C.

