The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Rite-Hite Affiliate Plans To Raze Reed Street Yards Building
‘One of the strongest and heaviest concrete structures in the country’ could be demolished.
Sep 11th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Historic Commission Says No To Wrecking Former Wreck Room Tavern
Common Council will decide fate of building, a survivor of 1892 Third Ward fire.
Sep 11th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Plats and Parcels: Klement’s Sausage Factory Sells, Redevelopment Coming?
Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.
Sep 10th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
4. MKE County: Domes Costs Shock Supervisors
‘I think we’re just in shock,’ supervisor says on estimate of up to $100 million for Domes.
Sep 12th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Milwaukee’s Oldest Bar Is For Sale
Landmark 1850 Inn near the airport is on the market. Who will save it?
Sep 7th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: 576-Unit Bay View Apartment Complex Wins Key Approval
Bear Development seeks to start construction, but what about environmental remediation?
Sep 12th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Friday Photos: Vel R. Phillips Plaza Takes Shape
New downtown park aims to spur nearby development and create a sense of community.
Sep 15th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Entertainment: Rock On Down To The Bay View Bash
Plus: Run Bambi Run, Music on the Beerline and more.
Sep 14th, 2023 by Michael Holloway
9. Data Wonk: 3 Scenarios For GOP Threats Against Protasiewicz
Federal and state case law suggest there are no grounds for impeachment.
Sep 13th, 2023 by Bruce Thompson
10. Partner Sought To Reopen Milwaukee’s Oldest Bar
And you won’t have to pay $5 million after buyer found for other properties.
Sep 15th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
2. Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces Tina Quealy as Next CEO
Quealy brings strong philanthropic acumen and passion for expanding access to early childhood education
Sep 11th, 2023 by Betty Brinn Children’s Museum
3. Rep. Donovan Blasts Housing Authority Chaos
Sep 14th, 2023 by State Rep. Bob Donovan
4. Hispanic Heritage Month Begins with Brewers Cerveceros Night, Presented by Aurora Health Care®, on Friday, Sept. 15
Fans Who Purchase the Community Night Ticket Will Receive One-of-a-Kind Brewers Hispanic Heritage Cap; Special “Buy One Get One” Beer Special Until 7:30 p.m.
Sep 8th, 2023 by Milwaukee Brewers
7. Mandel Group Inc. Begins Construction on Caroline Heights Apartments
Sep 15th, 2023 by Mandel Group
8. Rep. Deb Andraca Introduces Voucher Transparency Bill
Sep 12th, 2023 by State Rep. Deb Andraca
9. 600 + Rowers to Compete Saturday, September 16, 2023 in the 22nd Annual Milwaukee River Challenge
Menomonee and Milwaukee River Course Challenges High School, Collegiate and Club Teams of Fours and Eights
Aug 16th, 2023 by Milwaukee River Challenge
10. Zilber Family Foundation Awards $2.2 Million in Grants to Milwaukee Nonprofits
Ensuring affordable housing and fostering community development remains a fundamental focus
Sep 11th, 2023 by Zilber Family Foundation
