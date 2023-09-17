Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Sep 17th, 2023 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Eyes on Milwaukee: Rite-Hite Affiliate Plans To Raze Reed Street Yards Building

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Rite-Hite Affiliate Plans To Raze Reed Street Yards Building

‘One of the strongest and heaviest concrete structures in the country’ could be demolished.

Sep 11th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Historic Commission Says No To Wrecking Former Wreck Room Tavern

2. Historic Commission Says No To Wrecking Former Wreck Room Tavern

Common Council will decide fate of building, a survivor of 1892 Third Ward fire.

Sep 11th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: Klement’s Sausage Factory Sells, Redevelopment Coming?

3. Plats and Parcels: Klement’s Sausage Factory Sells, Redevelopment Coming?

Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.

Sep 10th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: Domes Costs Shock Supervisors

4. MKE County: Domes Costs Shock Supervisors

‘I think we’re just in shock,’ supervisor says on estimate of up to $100 million for Domes.

Sep 12th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer

Eyes on Milwaukee: Milwaukee’s Oldest Bar Is For Sale

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Milwaukee’s Oldest Bar Is For Sale

Landmark 1850 Inn near the airport is on the market. Who will save it?

Sep 7th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: 576-Unit Bay View Apartment Complex Wins Key Approval

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: 576-Unit Bay View Apartment Complex Wins Key Approval

Bear Development seeks to start construction, but what about environmental remediation?

Sep 12th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: Vel R. Phillips Plaza Takes Shape

7. Friday Photos: Vel R. Phillips Plaza Takes Shape

New downtown park aims to spur nearby development and create a sense of community.

Sep 15th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Entertainment: Rock On Down To The Bay View Bash

8. Entertainment: Rock On Down To The Bay View Bash

Plus: Run Bambi Run, Music on the Beerline and more.

Sep 14th, 2023 by Michael Holloway

Data Wonk: 3 Scenarios For GOP Threats Against Protasiewicz

9. Data Wonk: 3 Scenarios For GOP Threats Against Protasiewicz

Federal and state case law suggest there are no grounds for impeachment.

Sep 13th, 2023 by Bruce Thompson

Partner Sought To Reopen Milwaukee’s Oldest Bar

10. Partner Sought To Reopen Milwaukee’s Oldest Bar

And you won’t have to pay $5 million after buyer found for other properties.

Sep 15th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

DNR Looking To Buy Bushels Of Red Pine Cones

1. DNR Looking To Buy Bushels Of Red Pine Cones

 

Sep 8th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces Tina Quealy as Next CEO

2. Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces Tina Quealy as Next CEO

Quealy brings strong philanthropic acumen and passion for expanding access to early childhood education

Sep 11th, 2023 by Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

Rep. Donovan Blasts Housing Authority Chaos

3. Rep. Donovan Blasts Housing Authority Chaos

 

Sep 14th, 2023 by State Rep. Bob Donovan

Hispanic Heritage Month Begins with Brewers Cerveceros Night, Presented by Aurora Health Care®, on Friday, Sept. 15

4. Hispanic Heritage Month Begins with Brewers Cerveceros Night, Presented by Aurora Health Care®, on Friday, Sept. 15

Fans Who Purchase the Community Night Ticket Will Receive One-of-a-Kind Brewers Hispanic Heritage Cap; Special “Buy One Get One” Beer Special Until 7:30 p.m.

Sep 8th, 2023 by Milwaukee Brewers

Fitzgerald Statement on Impeachment Inquiry into President Joe Biden

5. Fitzgerald Statement on Impeachment Inquiry into President Joe Biden

 

Sep 12th, 2023 by U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald

Veteran Journalist Joyce Garbaciak Shifts to Co-Anchor ‘WISN 12 News at 6:00 p.m.’ Exclusively

6. Veteran Journalist Joyce Garbaciak Shifts to Co-Anchor ‘WISN 12 News at 6:00 p.m.’ Exclusively

 

Sep 8th, 2023 by WISN 12

Mandel Group Inc. Begins Construction on Caroline Heights Apartments

7. Mandel Group Inc. Begins Construction on Caroline Heights Apartments

 

Sep 15th, 2023 by Mandel Group

Rep. Deb Andraca Introduces Voucher Transparency Bill

8. Rep. Deb Andraca Introduces Voucher Transparency Bill

 

Sep 12th, 2023 by State Rep. Deb Andraca

600 + Rowers to Compete Saturday, September 16, 2023 in the 22nd Annual Milwaukee River Challenge

9. 600 + Rowers to Compete Saturday, September 16, 2023 in the 22nd Annual Milwaukee River Challenge

Menomonee and Milwaukee River Course Challenges High School, Collegiate and Club Teams of Fours and Eights

Aug 16th, 2023 by Milwaukee River Challenge

Zilber Family Foundation Awards $2.2 Million in Grants to Milwaukee Nonprofits

10. Zilber Family Foundation Awards $2.2 Million in Grants to Milwaukee Nonprofits

Ensuring affordable housing and fostering community development remains a fundamental focus

Sep 11th, 2023 by Zilber Family Foundation

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us