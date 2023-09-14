Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Summer is fleeting, but we live in Milwaukee, which means there is still time to get outside and check out some live music this weekend.

The Bay View Bash will feature five stages filled with great local acts all day long, and Music on the Beerline is celebrating its last hurrah of the year with an all-Latin lineup. China Lights is back and will run until October 22 with an all-new theme, and Milwaukee Taco and Tequila Festival will feature some of the city’s best taco chefs as well as a star-studded hip-hop lineup of live music.

September 14-October 22: ‘Run Bambi Run’ at Milwaukee Repertory Theater

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater is debuting a new musical featuring new tunes from Gordon Gano of Violent Femmes fame.

Based on a book written by Academy-Award-winner Eric Simonson, Run Bambi Run tells the story of Lawrencia “Bambi” Bembenek, an infamous Milwaukee femme fatale who leaves the Milwaukee Police Department to become a Playboy Bunny. Things turn ugly when Bembenek is convicted of a murder she swears she didn’t commit. Run Bambi Run is a Midwest story about a wild search for truth and justice. This show features gunshots, profanity, suggested drug usage, limited nudity and adult themes that may not be suitable for younger audience members. For specific showtimes and ticket pricing, visit the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s website.

September 15: Harvest Festival Block Party

Great Lakes Distillery and Lakefront Brewery are joining forces to put on the Harvest Festival Block Party, featuring live music, seasonal beer and cocktail releases and food trucks. Great Lakes Distillery is releasing its Seasonal Pumpkin Spirit, made from Lakefront Brewery’s Pumpkin Lager. The distillery will also be slinging Fall-inspired cocktails. Live music for the evening will be provided by Stillhouse Junkies, a Colorado-based bluegrass band, and an opening set by Wisconsin’s own Pay the Devil. The Harvest Festival Block Party is free to attend, and will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Great Lakes Distillery, 616 W. Virginia St.

September 15: Music on the Beerline

Summer is coming to a close, so it’s your last chance to check out recurring outdoor music events like Music on the Beerline. For its final event of 2023, Music on the Beerline will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by featuring performances by Browns Crew, a Latin hip-hop group, and Salsabrositas, a salsa dance crew. Music on the Beerline will also show support for Milwaukee’s Hispanic food scene by featuring vendors Pina Mexican Eats and Yadeem’s On the Go. Music on the Beerline runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and takes place on the Beerline Plaza performance stage located at 3350 N. Holton St.

September 15: Iron Horse 15th Anniversary Party

The Iron Horse Hotel is celebrating its fifteenth birthday with a party featuring live entertainment, barbeque and a preview of the hotel’s Fall menu. DJ Shawna of the Milwaukee Bucks will kick off the event at 11 a.m., followed by an assortment of live entertainment including aerial performers, belly dancers, fire breathers and additional DJ sets. The hotel will also have food stations set up, and promises a sneak peek and samples of what the hotel will offer on its upcoming fall menu. The anniversary party is free to attend and will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

September 15-October 29: China Lights

The popular China Lights event is returning to the Boerner Botanical Gardens this year with a completely new theme and all-new lanterns. This year, China Lights aims to explore the biodiversity in Earth’s oceans, featuring larger-than-life lanterns such as an animated crab, a glowing mandarin fish and a giant octopus tunnel. At 6:30 p.m. every Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, live entertainment will take place at the shrub mall, with an extra performance happening at 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Live entertainment for these shows will include face changing, foot juggling and more. China Lights also celebrates Asian culture with food and cultural performances as well as a marketplace. For tickets and additional information, visit the China Lights website.

September 16: Bay View Bash

Since 2004, the volunteer-led Bay View Bash has been celebrating Milwaukee’s food, art, crafts and all things creative, while continuing to work with organizations such as Kompost Kids to make the festival as zero-waste as possible. This year’s Bash, which takes place on S. Kinnickinnic Avenue, will feature five stages and over a dozen bands. Get there early to participate in Punk Rock Yoga at 11 a.m. on the Milwaukee Record Stage, and stick around for fan favorites such as Bug Moment (7:45 p.m. on the Rushmore Records Stage), Klassik (7:15 p.m. on the Milwaukee Record stage) and Olivia Jean (7:30 p.m. on the WMSE Stage). For a complete list of participating acts, check out the Bay View Bash website.

September 16: Milwaukee Tacos and Tequila Festival

What if I told you that you could enjoy some of the best tacos and Tequila in Milwaukee while watching Nelly perform “Hot in Herre?” You can make that dream a reality at Miwlaukee Tacos and Tequila Festival, a one-day event featuring delicious tacos, lucha libre wrestling, an exotic car showcase and more. Swing by the Chihuahua Beauty Pageant or check out the Salsa and Queso Competition. Aside from Nelly, the festival also features performances by big-name acts such as Fat Joe, Mike Jones, Ying Yang Twins and more. General admission tickets are $99, with an option of upgrading to VIP tickets. To purchase tickets and for additional information, visit the Tacos and Tequila Festival website.