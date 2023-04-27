Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There are a variety of events in Milwaukee this weekend to help you drown your sorrows from the Bucks’ NBA playoffs elimination. The MKE Film Fest continues, featuring screenings and a pre-premier party for the locally-produced Hundreds of Beavers. There’s a drone-racing competition taking over the Pettit National Ice Center, and the Mitchell Park Domes is hosting a two-day art event. And, if you truly need a drink after that Bucks loss, the Riverwest Pub Crawl is back, giving you a chance to support a good cause while having a beer.

April 27-May 4: MKE Film Fest (Continued)

The annual Milwaukee Film Festival returns for its 15th year, featuring nearly 300 films from over 50 countries. The festival will take place across three Milwaukee theaters – Oriental Theatre, Times Cinema and Avalon Theater. Those unable to attend in-person screenings can access 41% of the lineup virtually with an all-access pass. On April 28, Von Trier is hosting a pre-premier of Hundreds of Beavers, a locally-produced, zany film about a drunken applejack salesperson who becomes a fur trapper. For the full program and to purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee Film website.

The Mitchell Park Domes is hosting Art in the Green, a two-day event showcasing the work of 30 local and regional artists. The artists will also have work for sale in the greenhouse, and there will be live entertainment and food vendors throughout The Domes. Admission is free for Friends of the Domes members, or $9 for non-members. This event also coincides with the Domes’ current “Metamorphosis” exhibit.

April 29-30: Ice Storm Drone Racing Competition

Professional drone racing returns to the Pettit National Ice Center this weekend with the Ice Storm Drone Racing Competition. Watch as over 70 drone pilots compete for $25,000 in cash prizes as they expertly navigate their drones through obstacles and between two ice rinks at speeds up to 120 mph.

April 29: Riverwest Pub Crawl 2023

The Riverwest Pub Crawl has returned, featuring a simplified event but the same neighborhood bars and taprooms. The Pub Crawl includes stops at a dozen Riverwest staples, including Art Bar, Nessun Dorma and Falcon Bowl. To participate, purchase a $10 wristband at Amorphic Beer, Company Brewing, Gathering Place Brewing Company or Black Husky Brewing. The wristband grants access to drink specials at all participating bars. This event is a fundraiser for the Kinship Community Food Center in Milwaukee. All proceeds from wristbands will be donated to this cause, and there will be additional opportunities to donate at each stop. The Riverwest Pub Crawl will run from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Independent Bookstore Day, an annual celebration of independent bookstores all across the country. Wisconsin’s independent bookstores are teaming up this year to celebrate. Grab a Bookstore Passport from any of these participating bookstores: Little Bean Books, Reads by the River, Studio Moonfall, Blue House Books or Boswell Book Company. When you make a purchase at any of these stores, a bookseller will stamp your passport. Turn in your stamped passport to one of the shops and you’ll be entered to win a grand prize with books and merch from each store. Some of these stores are outside of Milwaukee County. Participants have until April 30 to turn in their passports. Also don’t forget to show support for other independent bookstores in Milwaukee, like Lion’s Tooth and Woodland Pattern Book Center.

April 30: MADE by One Trick Pony

The popular vintage thrifting event One Trick Pony is presenting MADE, a smaller, but equally exciting event featuring over 25 of the best handmade vendors in the area. The event will feature wares like jewelry, ceramics, soaps, handbags, clothing and more. There will also be drinks and coffee available, and DJs will be providing background music.