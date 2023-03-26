Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Mar 26th, 2023 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Plats and Parcels: Largest Remaining Menomonee Valley Site Will Be Developed

1. Plats and Parcels: Largest Remaining Menomonee Valley Site Will Be Developed

City gained federal funds for 15-acre site. Plus: A recap of week’s real estate news.

Mar 19th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Northwestern Mutual’s Glassy Second Tower Is A Go

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Northwestern Mutual’s Glassy Second Tower Is A Go

Council unanimously approves $30 million commitment to $500 million project.

Mar 21st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Mexican Restaurant Planned For Farwell Avenue

3. Mexican Restaurant Planned For Farwell Avenue

Sonora’s promises ‘authentic, rustic’ cuisine in a laid-back and welcoming atmosphere.

Mar 23rd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Sisu Cafe Is Closed

4. Sisu Cafe Is Closed

The Bay View cafe and sometimes-steakhouse quietly closed after eight months in service.

Mar 24th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

City Hall: Bar Licensing Issues Causes Council Floor Fight

5. City Hall: Bar Licensing Issues Causes Council Floor Fight

Milwaukee’s recent court losses on tavern suspensions causing mounting frustratiion.

Mar 22nd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Pabst Mansion Wants To Deconstruct 1893 World’s Fair Addition

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Pabst Mansion Wants To Deconstruct 1893 World’s Fair Addition

Nonprofit plans to salvage some elements for future reconstruction.

Mar 24th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Op Ed: Referendums on Ballot Are Confusing

7. Op Ed: Referendums on Ballot Are Confusing

Three proposals by Republicans sow confusion, resentment.

Mar 22nd, 2023 by Ruth Conniff

Food Truck Festival Offers Late-Night Meals During Ramadan

8. Food Truck Festival Offers Late-Night Meals During Ramadan

Suhoor Food Truck Fest is one of several nighttime events planned for the holy month.

Mar 20th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

City Hall: Participating In “No Mow May” Will Require Registration

9. City Hall: Participating In “No Mow May” Will Require Registration

Ald. Dimitrijevic leads Milwaukee in adopting bee-friendly program.

Mar 23rd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: How La Follette Helped Save Democracy

10. Murphy’s Law: How La Follette Helped Save Democracy

But his sudden retirement as Secretary of State has been blasted by Republicans.

Mar 20th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Sara Geenen Announces Campaign for Court of Appeals District 1

1. Sara Geenen Announces Campaign for Court of Appeals District 1

 

Dec 15th, 2022 by Sara Geenen

Milwaukee’s Summerfest Announces 2023 Headliners for 55th Anniversary

2. Milwaukee’s Summerfest Announces 2023 Headliners for 55th Anniversary

 

Mar 23rd, 2023 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Ken Leinbach to transition at Urban Ecology Center in June 2023, Jen Hense to become next Executive Director

3. Ken Leinbach to transition at Urban Ecology Center in June 2023, Jen Hense to become next Executive Director

 

Mar 21st, 2023 by Urban Ecology Center

Ana Berrios-Schroeder Announces First Round of Judicial Endorsements

4. Ana Berrios-Schroeder Announces First Round of Judicial Endorsements

 

Dec 29th, 2022 by Ana Berrios-Schroeder

Sara Geenen Campaign Announces More Than 50 Endorsements From Judges & Elected Officials

5. Sara Geenen Campaign Announces More Than 50 Endorsements From Judges & Elected Officials

 

Mar 13th, 2023 by Sara Geenen

Chief Judge Bill Brash Shows Early Momentum, Earning the Endorsement of the Milwaukee Police Association

6. Chief Judge Bill Brash Shows Early Momentum, Earning the Endorsement of the Milwaukee Police Association

 

Feb 27th, 2023 by Bill Brash

Tosa Restaurant Week Amplifies Local Dining in 10-day Event

7. Tosa Restaurant Week Amplifies Local Dining in 10-day Event

 

Mar 17th, 2023 by Discover Wauwatosa

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

8. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

12 Judges Endorse Molly Gena for Municipal Judge

9. 12 Judges Endorse Molly Gena for Municipal Judge

Twelve current and former Milwaukee area judges endorse Molly Gena for Municipal Judge.

Jan 20th, 2023 by Molly Gena

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. Announces J. Jeffers & Co. as New Sponsor

10. Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. Announces J. Jeffers & Co. as New Sponsor

Includes Naming Rights for Hospitality Area Featuring New Fan Concert Upgrade for All Shows at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Mar 21st, 2023 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us