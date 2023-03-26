The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Plats and Parcels: Largest Remaining Menomonee Valley Site Will Be Developed
City gained federal funds for 15-acre site. Plus: A recap of week’s real estate news.
Mar 19th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Northwestern Mutual’s Glassy Second Tower Is A Go
Council unanimously approves $30 million commitment to $500 million project.
Mar 21st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Mexican Restaurant Planned For Farwell Avenue
Sonora’s promises ‘authentic, rustic’ cuisine in a laid-back and welcoming atmosphere.
Mar 23rd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
4. Sisu Cafe Is Closed
The Bay View cafe and sometimes-steakhouse quietly closed after eight months in service.
Mar 24th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
5. City Hall: Bar Licensing Issues Causes Council Floor Fight
Milwaukee’s recent court losses on tavern suspensions causing mounting frustratiion.
Mar 22nd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Pabst Mansion Wants To Deconstruct 1893 World’s Fair Addition
Nonprofit plans to salvage some elements for future reconstruction.
Mar 24th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Op Ed: Referendums on Ballot Are Confusing
Three proposals by Republicans sow confusion, resentment.
Mar 22nd, 2023 by Ruth Conniff
8. Food Truck Festival Offers Late-Night Meals During Ramadan
Suhoor Food Truck Fest is one of several nighttime events planned for the holy month.
Mar 20th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
9. City Hall: Participating In “No Mow May” Will Require Registration
Ald. Dimitrijevic leads Milwaukee in adopting bee-friendly program.
Mar 23rd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Murphy’s Law: How La Follette Helped Save Democracy
But his sudden retirement as Secretary of State has been blasted by Republicans.
Mar 20th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
1. Sara Geenen Announces Campaign for Court of Appeals District 1
Dec 15th, 2022 by Sara Geenen
7. Tosa Restaurant Week Amplifies Local Dining in 10-day Event
Mar 17th, 2023 by Discover Wauwatosa
9. 12 Judges Endorse Molly Gena for Municipal Judge
Twelve current and former Milwaukee area judges endorse Molly Gena for Municipal Judge.
Jan 20th, 2023 by Molly Gena
10. Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. Announces J. Jeffers & Co. as New Sponsor
Includes Naming Rights for Hospitality Area Featuring New Fan Concert Upgrade for All Shows at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Mar 21st, 2023 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
