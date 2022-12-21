Republicans Announce Dates for 2024 Milwaukee Convention

The Grand Old Party will take over Milwaukee in the middle of July.

The 2024 Republican National Convention will take place in Milwaukee from Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18.

Milwaukee was announced in August as the winner of a two-way race with Nashville to host the convention, but Wednesday’s announcement by the GOP now allows local businesses and hosts to ramp up their planning efforts.

Hotels and other major venues were already holding multiple date windows open, but they can now release the non-convention days and smaller businesses and venues can begin formalizing leases.

And while the formal convention will place Milwaukee in a national media spotlight for four days, the actual impact is likely to be felt locally for several days before and after as the estimated 45,000 attendees enter and exit the city. Because the actual number of delegates is smaller than for the Democratic National Convention, delegations are expected to all stay within a half-hour drive of Downtown.

“We are excited to announce July 15-18, 2024 as the week Republicans will select our nominee to be the next president of the United States. We look forward to our continued work with the beautiful city of Milwaukee to make this convention week a success. Republicans will stand united in Milwaukee in 2024 to share our message of freedom and opportunity with the world,” said party chair Ronna McDaniel in a statement.

Who the nominee will be, and what the actual message is, remains to be seen. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former president Donald Trump are currently the two leading candidates, though other Republicans are expected to run.

The multi-day event will be held at Fiserv Forum and the expanded Wisconsin Center. The city leveraged what was then a brand-new arena to woo Democrats in 2018. The $456 million Wisconsin Center expansion, to be completed in early 2024, was a key piece of landing the bid this time. Also, key factors were the perceived compact footprint of the convention center and arena and the previously established security plan.

In September, Stephen B. King, Sr. was announced as the host committee’s CEO. King, a former US ambassador and businessman long involved in Wisconsin GOP politics, has been formally involved in every convention but one since 1990.

“We are thrilled to welcome the 2024 Republican National Convention to Milwaukee. Our city is ready to show the world we are open for business, conventions and tourism. The presidential nomination convention is a historical opportunity to present what a phenomenal place Milwaukee truly is,” said Mayor Cavalier Johnson, who is struggling to gain support from state Republican lawmakers to help with the city’s fiscal issues.