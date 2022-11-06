Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Nov 6th, 2022 07:00 am

City Pushes Downtown Bar to Drop ‘All You Can Drink’ Special

RWB will avoid 15-day suspension by discontinuing deal.

Nov 1st, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Council Suspends McGillycuddy’s For 10 Days

2. Council Suspends McGillycuddy’s For 10 Days

Council committee acts after citing concerns over lax security, noise complaints at bar.

Nov 1st, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Illegal Ballot Requests Came From Deputy Milwaukee Election Director

3. Illegal Ballot Requests Came From Deputy Milwaukee Election Director

Kimberly Zapata was terminated Wednesday after revealing action.

Nov 3rd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?

4. Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?

Family of GOP candidate for governor owns $17 million mansion in Connecticut and kids have attended nearby schools.

May 2nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

MKE County: Lake Park Bridge Open For First Time In 6 Years

5. MKE County: Lake Park Bridge Open For First Time In 6 Years

Pedestrians can once again cross the historic foot bridge in Lake Park.

Oct 29th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Murphy’s Law: Journal Sentinel Loses Six More Veterans

6. Murphy’s Law: Journal Sentinel Loses Six More Veterans

More cuts by Gannett: David Haynes, Bruce Vielmetti and four others taking buyouts.

Nov 1st, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Northridge Owner Appeals, Blocks Demolition Order

7. Northridge Owner Appeals, Blocks Demolition Order

2019 court case continues to drag on. Mall has been closed since 2003.

Oct 31st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

City Hall: Where Is Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd?

8. City Hall: Where Is Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd?

Alderwoman is expected to resign, has missed last two council meetings.

Nov 1st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Downtown Dog Park Will Include Riverfront Brewery

9. Downtown Dog Park Will Include Riverfront Brewery

Foxtown Landing will include Foxtown Brewery and Fromm-sponsored dog park.

Nov 2nd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

We Took the Free Riverwest Brewery Shuttle Bus. Here’s How it Went.

10. We Took the Free Riverwest Brewery Shuttle Bus. Here’s How it Went.

Shuttle is a welcome amenity, encourages locals and tourists alike to explore beyond Downtown.

Nov 4th, 2022 by Michael Horne

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

1. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Hope House of Milwaukee Receives Exemplary Award for Diverse and Inclusive Hiring Practices

2. Hope House of Milwaukee Receives Exemplary Award for Diverse and Inclusive Hiring Practices

 

Nov 2nd, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development

Supervisor Taylor Fights Back Against Comrades Socialist Agenda

3. Supervisor Taylor Fights Back Against Comrades Socialist Agenda

 

Oct 27th, 2022 by Sup. Steve F. Taylor

WISN 12 Welcomes Mallory Anderson as Live Desk Anchor on Weekday Mornings

4. WISN 12 Welcomes Mallory Anderson as Live Desk Anchor on Weekday Mornings

Anderson to join ‘WISN 12 News This Morning’ later this month

Nov 1st, 2022 by WISN 12

Milwaukee PBS to Broadcast New John Gurda Documentary

5. Milwaukee PBS to Broadcast New John Gurda Documentary

People of the Port: A Jones Island Documentary

Nov 1st, 2022 by Milwaukee PBS

Tim Michels Allegedly Failed to Disclose Dozens of LLCs and Properties to Hide Extent of His Personal Wealth

6. Tim Michels Allegedly Failed to Disclose Dozens of LLCs and Properties to Hide Extent of His Personal Wealth

 

Nov 3rd, 2022 by American Bridge 21st Century

Chairwoman Nicholson Applauds New Olmsted Way in Washington Park

7. Chairwoman Nicholson Applauds New Olmsted Way in Washington Park

 

Nov 1st, 2022 by County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

8. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Likely criminal case looming against former deputy director of the Election Commission

9. Likely criminal case looming against former deputy director of the Election Commission

Statement of Milwaukee Common Council members: Alderman Michael J. Murphy, Alderman Robert J. Bauman, Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs,  Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa, Alderman Mark A. Borkowski, Alderman José G. Pérez, Alderman Scott Spiker and Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic

Nov 3rd, 2022 by Milwaukee Common Council

In Critical Final Days, Donald Trump Abandons His Handpicked Candidate Tim Michels

10. In Critical Final Days, Donald Trump Abandons His Handpicked Candidate Tim Michels

 

Oct 30th, 2022 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

