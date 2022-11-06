The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. City Pushes Downtown Bar to Drop ‘All You Can Drink’ Special
RWB will avoid 15-day suspension by discontinuing deal.
Nov 1st, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
2. Council Suspends McGillycuddy’s For 10 Days
Council committee acts after citing concerns over lax security, noise complaints at bar.
Nov 1st, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
3. Illegal Ballot Requests Came From Deputy Milwaukee Election Director
Kimberly Zapata was terminated Wednesday after revealing action.
Nov 3rd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?
Family of GOP candidate for governor owns $17 million mansion in Connecticut and kids have attended nearby schools.
May 2nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
5. MKE County: Lake Park Bridge Open For First Time In 6 Years
Pedestrians can once again cross the historic foot bridge in Lake Park.
Oct 29th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
6. Murphy’s Law: Journal Sentinel Loses Six More Veterans
More cuts by Gannett: David Haynes, Bruce Vielmetti and four others taking buyouts.
Nov 1st, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
7. Northridge Owner Appeals, Blocks Demolition Order
2019 court case continues to drag on. Mall has been closed since 2003.
Oct 31st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
8. City Hall: Where Is Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd?
Alderwoman is expected to resign, has missed last two council meetings.
Nov 1st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Downtown Dog Park Will Include Riverfront Brewery
Foxtown Landing will include Foxtown Brewery and Fromm-sponsored dog park.
Nov 2nd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
10. We Took the Free Riverwest Brewery Shuttle Bus. Here’s How it Went.
Shuttle is a welcome amenity, encourages locals and tourists alike to explore beyond Downtown.
Nov 4th, 2022 by Michael Horne
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
3. Supervisor Taylor Fights Back Against Comrades Socialist Agenda
Oct 27th, 2022 by Sup. Steve F. Taylor
4. WISN 12 Welcomes Mallory Anderson as Live Desk Anchor on Weekday Mornings
Anderson to join ‘WISN 12 News This Morning’ later this month
Nov 1st, 2022 by WISN 12
5. Milwaukee PBS to Broadcast New John Gurda Documentary
People of the Port: A Jones Island Documentary
Nov 1st, 2022 by Milwaukee PBS
9. Likely criminal case looming against former deputy director of the Election Commission
Statement of Milwaukee Common Council members: Alderman Michael J. Murphy, Alderman Robert J. Bauman, Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa, Alderman Mark A. Borkowski, Alderman José G. Pérez, Alderman Scott Spiker and Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic
Nov 3rd, 2022 by Milwaukee Common Council
