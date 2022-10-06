Milwaukee Bars and Restaurants That Opened in September 2022

Two new chicken restaurants, new food hall and others opened their doors last month.

This fast-growing chicken restaurant opened its first Milwaukee location Friday, Sept. 30. Located at 544 E. Ogden Ave., Dave’s offers a straightforward menu featuring chicken sandwiches and tenders in seven heat levels ranging from “no spice” to “reaper.”

The national chain Fat Tuesday opened its first Midwest location in the Milwaukee Bucks‘ Deer District on Sept. 11. Fat Tuesday’s signature cocktail, a frozen daiquiri, is a sweet and slushy drink traditionally including fruit, white rum, sugar and ice.

Miltex Kitchen made it official at Paper Table with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 17. The restaurant serves a fusion of Wisconsin and Texas-inspired dishes at the downtown food hall, 733-737 N. Milwaukee St.

Myron Smith and Jonathan Adams recently opened Yum Yum Fish and Chicken, offering a home-cooked twist on fast food. The restaurant officially opened at 1912 W. Hampton Ave. on Sept. 28.

Milwaukee’s most experimental coffee shop opened its flagship location at 1020 N. Broadway Sept. 17. The cozy cafe is tucked into a corner of the Direct Supply Innovation and Technology Center (ITC) on the Milwaukee School of Engineering campus.

The West Side food and retail hall, 5900 W. North Ave., had a soft opening Sept. 7, followed by a grand opening Sept. 27. The community-oriented marketplace is home to nine vendors, with more on the way.

