Sophie Bolich

Yum Yum Fish and Chicken Planned for North Side

Offering comfort food in a convenient carryout format.

By - Sep 23rd, 2022 02:18 pm
Site of Yum Yum Fish and Chicken, 1912 W. Hampton Ave. Photo courtesy of Myron Smith.

Jonathan Adams and Myron Smith, co-owners of Yum Yum Fish and Chicken, 1912 W. Hampton Ave. Photo courtesy of Myron Smith.

The owners of a new restaurant in Milwaukee’s Lincoln Park neighborhood hope to evoke the comfort of home-cooked meals in a fast-food format.

“That’s what we’re going to bring to the table,” said co-owner Myron Smith. “That Southern cuisine taste that our mothers, grandmothers and aunts have always cooked in the kitchen.”

Smith and his partner Jonathan Adams plan to open Yum Yum Fish and Chicken at 1912 W. Hampton Ave. A grand opening is scheduled for Sept. 28.

“We invite everyone to come down and taste some of the best fish and chicken on this side of heaven,” Smith said.

Smith, who also owns SkyBox Sports Bar on King Drive, said the idea for the restaurant came from his desire to offer “good fish and good chicken” outside of the bar setting.

The menu at Yum Yum Fish and Chicken would include catfish, perch and chicken wings, as well as the restaurant’s signature salmon bites. Sides, including red beans and rice, potato salad and greens showcase the restaurant’s Southern flair.

The 1,964-square-foot building for the restaurant is located just a few blocks away from the neighborhood where Smith and Adams grew up. While remodeling the formerly-vacant building, they replaced the walls, floors and fixtures; and built out a full kitchen. The redesigned interior is sleek, modern and simple, according to Smith, who said he hopes to franchise the restaurant within the next three years.

The lifelong Milwaukee residents said they have encountered ample support from the city and fellow residents.

“My partner and I have a great relationship with the community and the City of Milwaukee,” Smith said. “They’ve always supported us on on all of our other business endeavors and everything that we do.”

The restaurant is heavily-focused on carryout dining, but limited seating is available for onsite dining. Following the grand opening, Yum Yum Fish and Chicken would be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

