Plus: Big Daddy's BBQ and Soul Food reopening in new location, a new southside event venue and more.

Koz’s Mini Bowl For Sale

Koz’s Mini Bowl, a long-standing southside establishment, is up for sale after more 44 years in business. Koz’s, 2076-2078 S. 7th St., has everything you might expect from the quintessential Milwaukee neighborhood bar: billiards, darts, a vintage jukebox and plenty of taplines—plus a few things you wouldn’t, like the carpenter’s shed worth of rusty tools hanging on the wood-paneled walls or the taxidermy lion sporting a Pabst hat atop his mane. Expected or not, everything in the 3,540-square-foot business, plus two second-story residential apartments, would be included in the sale. With a list price of $499,000, the place is marketed as a turnkey operation with a stable customer base. Koz’s is a Milwaukee favorite, but has also garnered popularity far beyond city limits. In fact, the Historic Mitchell Street bar holds a slew of titles: Koz’s was named one of the top 13 most romantic places in Wisconsin, made Esquire’s 2012 list of Best Bars in America and received a notable mention from Thrillist.

Program Pays Small Businesses to Feed Seniors

When Angela Smith, co-founder of Daddy’s Soul Food & Grille, discovered a program last year that pays restaurants to provide food for older people, she decided to participate. Less than a year later, Smith noted the growing support for her business. “Seniors call daily inquiring about how to sign up for our meal program,” Smith said. Launched in 2021, the Milwaukee County Dine Out Program was born from conversations on how to support locally owned restaurants at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big Daddy’s BBQ and Soul Food Grand Opening

Bridgewater Modern Grill Opening Soon

Munchie’s Frozen Custard for Sale

Munchies Frozen Custard, a fast-casual American food restaurant on Milwaukee’s northwest side, is for sale. The 2,200-square-foot restaurant, 8333 W. Appleton Ave., opened in 2018 under the ownership of Saher Hamdan. Marketed as a turnkey operation, the business is listed at $330,000 with an additional $20,000 for inventory. Seller financing is a possibility, according to the listing, which also claims that “sales and profits have been increasing” and notes a monthly gross revenue of $60,000. The space is leased until January, 2028 with a monthly rent of $3,200. The restaurant has six employees who would provide a week of training and support for new owners. Munchies occupies a retail stall at Point Plaza, a 41,224-square-foot shopping center that houses a host of other businesses including another restaurant, Ya Ya China.

Mykonos Restaurant For Sale

After more than 30 years in business on Milwaukee’s northwest side, the Greek breakfast-and-lunch establishment Mykonos is seeking new owners. The 5,000-square-foot restaurant, 8501 W. Capitol Dr., is located in a free-standing building adjacent to a 75-space parking lot. The property that surrounds the restaurant is 31,052 square feet and would be included in the sale. It is listed for $799,000. The property itself is assessed at $505,900, though that number doesn’t factor in the business potential of the turnkey restaurant. Ilias Demolas bought the restaurant and property in 1999 from Kit Partnership. Throughout the past two decades, he leased the business to multiple owners, but most recently a liquor license for the business lists Demolas as the sole owner with Ted Eliades as the agent.

New Event Venue For South Side

Tony’s BBQ Unlimited Seeks New Owner

Visionaries need not apply. Tony’s BBQ Unlimited is for sale and long-time owner Anthony Sephus has just one request: don’t change a thing. Tony’s BBQ Unlimited, 3510 W. Villard Ave., has been a staple in the Old North Milwaukee neighborhood for more than 30 years. The counter-service establishment is known for its traditional barbeque, classic sides and soul food buffet. The restaurant is no-frills, but when it works, it works. Tony’s food was even showcased in a youtube-famous mukbang, which is a video, usually live, of a person eating. And if Facebook comments are any indication, Tony’s has a loyal and hungry fanbase.

