New Event Venue For South Side

If BOZA approves, The Event would open as an assembly hall on Historic Mitchell Street.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new event venue is slated to open at a former retail space in the Historic Mitchell Street neighborhood, according to a July occupancy permit.

Not one for curveballs, owner Latifah Gibson plans to call the venue The Event.

Gibson declined to provide further details on her plans for the venue, but the occupancy permit notes plans for a first-floor assembly hall as well as an office space associated with the venue.

The building itself was built in 1888 and still has its historic neoclassical facade. It includes ground-level retail stalls and an upper floor with residential apartments. Hector Salinas owns the building as well as two others on the same block, including the now-closed neighboring store, Salinas Jewelry.

A banner advertising a new vape shop, Up N’ Smoke, hangs in the front window a few doors down from The Event space. According to the banner, the business would offer hookah cups, vapes, tobacco and more at its location at 811 W. Historic Mitchell St.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Event would open less than one block away from another new event space

Due to its status as an event venue, approval from the Board of Zoning Appeals is necessary for a special use permit.

A license application has not yet been filed for the business.

Photos