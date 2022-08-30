Munchie’s Frozen Custard for Sale

Northwest side American restaurant is located near busy intersection of Hampton and Appleton avenues.

Munchies Frozen Custard, a fast-casual American food restaurant on Milwaukee’s northwest side, is for sale.

The 2,200-square-foot restaurant, 8333 W. Appleton Ave., opened in 2018 under the ownership of Saher Hamdan.

Marketed as a turnkey operation, the business is listed at $330,000 with an additional $20,000 for inventory. Seller financing is a possibility, according to the listing, which also claims that “sales and profits have been increasing” and notes a monthly gross revenue of $60,000. The space is leased until January, 2028 with a monthly rent of $3,200. The restaurant has six employees who would provide a week of training and support for new owners.

Munchies occupies a retail stall at Point Plaza, a 41,224-square-foot shopping center that houses a host of other businesses including another restaurant, Ya Ya China.

The Munchies space underwent renovations in 2017, including a full kitchen buildout, according to commercial alteration records. The counter-service restaurant seats up to 50 guests and features tile flooring and a large wall mural of the Munchies logo.

Contrary to what the name would suggest, an online menu for Munchies does not list custard or ice cream as options. However, there is an 18-flavor gelato case adjacent to the cash register.

Heartier options at Munchies include pizza, burgers, chicken wings and seafood and kebabs.

The restaurant is open daily for delivery from 12:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Delivery hours are slightly extended, running daily from noon until 11 p.m.

Interested parties can contact listing agent Emmad Jamaleddin at 414-377-1832 or request more information via the listing website.

Munchies is located just over a mile north of another business on the market, Mykonos, a Greek breakfast-and-lunch spot, which is also for sale.