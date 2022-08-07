The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Most popular articles in the past week.

2. City Again Has World’s Tallest Building Once it was Milwaukee’s City Hall. Now it’s Ascent, proclaimed tallest timber building by international Council on Tall Buildings. Aug 1st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

3. Dino’s Riverwest Is Permanently Closed Neighborhood favorite announces closure Tuesday after a final hurrah celebrating the Riverwest 24. Aug 2nd, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.