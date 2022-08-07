The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?
Family of GOP candidate for governor owns $17 million mansion in Connecticut and kids have attended nearby schools.
May 2nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
2. City Again Has World’s Tallest Building
Once it was Milwaukee’s City Hall. Now it’s Ascent, proclaimed tallest timber building by international Council on Tall Buildings.
Aug 1st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Dino’s Riverwest Is Permanently Closed
Neighborhood favorite announces closure Tuesday after a final hurrah celebrating the Riverwest 24.
Aug 2nd, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
4. Murphy’s Law: Lasry’s Quitting Race Raises Questions
Did Democrats miss a chance to vet Mandela Barnes in primary for US Senate?
Aug 1st, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
5. Plats and Parcels: Teweles Seed Tower Has New Owners, Renovation Planned
Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news
Jul 31st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Report Finds Little Economic Impact From Soccer Stadiums
Think tank suggests city should insist on community benefits from subsidized stadium.
Aug 3rd, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
7. Downtown Bridge Openings Rise Even As Water Levels Fall
Annual bridge openings growing by the thousands.
Aug 4th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
8. City Hall: Mayor Dumps Head of Violence Prevention Office
Arnitta Holliman removed from role she had held for a little more than a year.
Aug 3rd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Friday Photos: Developers Turn Corner Lot Into Five Apartments
Bay View bungalow gets new neighbors.
Aug 5th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Nashville Rejects RNC, Milwaukee Now Lone Bidder
An official vote to grant Milwaukee the Republican convention expected Aug. 5.
Aug 3rd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
2. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
3. Abrupt closure of Hank Aaron State Trail leaves residents frustrated
Statement of Alderman Michael J. Murphy August 5, 2022
Aug 5th, 2022 by Ald. Michael Murphy
5. Milwaukee Welcomes USA Triathlon This Weekend
Aug 2nd, 2022 by VISIT Milwaukee
8. City’s Public Artist in Residence Pilot Program to Help Address Reckless Driving in Milwaukee
New effort will foster collaboration between local artists and City government to address civic challenges and deploy creative solutions
Jul 19th, 2022 by City of Milwaukee Department of City Development
9. Anna Hodges Announces Campaign for Clerk of Circuit Court
Feb 2nd, 2022 by Anna Hodges
10. Ameillia Wedward and Miranda Spindt Join Growing WILL Team
Wedward and Spindt will assist WILL in development, communications, and policy research
Aug 1st, 2022 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty
