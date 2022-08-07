Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Aug 7th, 2022 07:00 am

Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?

Family of GOP candidate for governor owns $17 million mansion in Connecticut and kids have attended nearby schools.

May 2nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

City Again Has World’s Tallest Building

Once it was Milwaukee’s City Hall. Now it’s Ascent, proclaimed tallest timber building by international Council on Tall Buildings.

Aug 1st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Dino’s Riverwest Is Permanently Closed

Neighborhood favorite announces closure Tuesday after a final hurrah celebrating the Riverwest 24.

Aug 2nd, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Murphy’s Law: Lasry’s Quitting Race Raises Questions

Did Democrats miss a chance to vet Mandela Barnes in primary for US Senate?

Aug 1st, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Plats and Parcels: Teweles Seed Tower Has New Owners, Renovation Planned

Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news

Jul 31st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Report Finds Little Economic Impact From Soccer Stadiums

Think tank suggests city should insist on community benefits from subsidized stadium.

Aug 3rd, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Downtown Bridge Openings Rise Even As Water Levels Fall

Annual bridge openings growing by the thousands.

Aug 4th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

City Hall: Mayor Dumps Head of Violence Prevention Office

Arnitta Holliman removed from role she had held for a little more than a year.

Aug 3rd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: Developers Turn Corner Lot Into Five Apartments

Bay View bungalow gets new neighbors.

Aug 5th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Nashville Rejects RNC, Milwaukee Now Lone Bidder

An official vote to grant Milwaukee the Republican convention expected Aug. 5.

Aug 3rd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

City of Milwaukee’s Independence Day Fireworks Rescheduled for August 2, 2022

Jul 12th, 2022 by City of Milwaukee

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Abrupt closure of Hank Aaron State Trail leaves residents frustrated

Statement of Alderman Michael J. Murphy August 5, 2022

Aug 5th, 2022 by Ald. Michael Murphy

Milwaukee County Board Veers Out of Its Lane in Politically Motivated Referendums

Jul 29th, 2022 by Sup. Steve F. Taylor

Milwaukee Welcomes USA Triathlon This Weekend

Aug 2nd, 2022 by VISIT Milwaukee

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

BBB Alert: It’s not your lucky day, it’s a scammer impersonating a lottery winner

Apr 18th, 2022 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

City’s Public Artist in Residence Pilot Program to Help Address Reckless Driving in Milwaukee

8. City’s Public Artist in Residence Pilot Program to Help Address Reckless Driving in Milwaukee

New effort will foster collaboration between local artists and City government to address civic challenges and deploy creative solutions

Jul 19th, 2022 by City of Milwaukee Department of City Development

Anna Hodges Announces Campaign for Clerk of Circuit Court

Feb 2nd, 2022 by Anna Hodges

Ameillia Wedward and Miranda Spindt Join Growing WILL Team

10. Ameillia Wedward and Miranda Spindt Join Growing WILL Team

Wedward and Spindt will assist WILL in development, communications, and policy research

Aug 1st, 2022 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty

