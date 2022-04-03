Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Apr 3rd, 2022 07:00 am

Murphy’s Law: IRS Complaint Filed Against Summerfest

1. Murphy’s Law: IRS Complaint Filed Against Summerfest

Complaint challenges festival’s nonprofit status, claiming it now operates ‘as a commercial entity.’

Mar 30th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Foxconn Rebuffed Oshkosh Defense Bid to Build Mail Trucks?

2. Foxconn Rebuffed Oshkosh Defense Bid to Build Mail Trucks?

Oshkosh company reportedly wanted to use Mt Pleasant campus, instead going to South Carolina.

Mar 28th, 2022 by Rich Kremer

Eyes on Milwaukee: Northridge Mall Raze Order Delayed

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Northridge Mall Raze Order Delayed

Appeals court sends case back to circuit court for review of city order, new estimate of repair costs.

Mar 29th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Let’s Not Whitewash Bob Donovan

4. Murphy’s Law: Let’s Not Whitewash Bob Donovan

Journal Sentinel offers sanitized version of Bob Donovan’s run-ins with the law.

Mar 28th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Friday Photos: World’s Tallest Timber Building Nears Completion

5. Friday Photos: World’s Tallest Timber Building Nears Completion

Ascent is now fully enclosed in glass. Developer raises $5 million on crowdfunding platform after construction starts.

Mar 25th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Former Public House Tavern Available For Lease

6. Former Public House Tavern Available For Lease

Building no longer for sale. But the bar is once again available to lease.

Mar 31st, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

MKE County: County Board Says Send In The Goats

7. MKE County: County Board Says Send In The Goats

In perhaps his last act as a supervisor, Jason Haas secures funding for a county goats program.

Mar 31st, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Book Excerpt: The Lady Murderer of Milwaukee

8. Book Excerpt: The Lady Murderer of Milwaukee

Anna Louise Sullivan poisoned her husband, stepson and others and was very jolly about it. Excerpt from ‘Historic Milwaukee Crimes.’

Mar 31st, 2022 by Carl Swanson

MKE Listing: Desirable Downtown Condo

9. MKE Listing: Desirable Downtown Condo

Features floor to ceiling windows, two balconies and a kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances.

Apr 1st, 2022 by Urban Milwaukee

Lucky Clover Irish Pub Planned For Old World Third Bar District

10. Lucky Clover Irish Pub Planned For Old World Third Bar District

New bar will take over space recently home to Brudd Cafe. Plus: Nicole’s Third Ward Social on the move.

Apr 1st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Ron Johnson Once Again Votes Against Legislation That Would Hold the Chinese Government Accountable, Address Supply Chain and Inflation Issues

1. Ron Johnson Once Again Votes Against Legislation That Would Hold the Chinese Government Accountable, Address Supply Chain and Inflation Issues

Johnson Opposed Legislation That Would Expand Manufacturing Jobs in Wisconsin, Address Supply Chain Issues, and Help Level the Playing Field Against China

Mar 29th, 2022 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Ron Johnson’s Campaign Promise: I’m Going to Take Away Your Health Care and Raise Your Taxes

2. Ron Johnson’s Campaign Promise: I’m Going to Take Away Your Health Care and Raise Your Taxes

 

Mar 17th, 2022 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Alverno College Student Selected for Prestigious Science Internship

3. Alverno College Student Selected for Prestigious Science Internship

Only 15 undergraduate students nationwide are chosen for the Amgen Scholars Program at the National Institutes of Health

Mar 29th, 2022 by Alverno College

Senator Baldwin Works to Deliver $95 Million to Make Homes More Energy Efficient in Wisconsin, Lower Costs for Families

4. Senator Baldwin Works to Deliver $95 Million to Make Homes More Energy Efficient in Wisconsin, Lower Costs for Families

Wisconsinites can access $95 million from the Baldwin-supported infrastructure law to lower utility bills for families with energy efficiency upgrades through DOE’s Weatherization Assistance Program

Mar 30th, 2022 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Sarah Godlewski on Ron Johnson’s No Vote Last Night: “This is the Absolute Worst Time to Play Petty Political Games”

5. Sarah Godlewski on Ron Johnson’s No Vote Last Night: “This is the Absolute Worst Time to Play Petty Political Games”

 

Mar 11th, 2022 by Sarah Godlewski

Milwaukee County Supervisor Candidates Share Views on Domes, Historic Preservation

6. Milwaukee County Supervisor Candidates Share Views on Domes, Historic Preservation

Candidates respond to Milwaukee Preservation Alliance survey on favorite historic sites and more

Mar 28th, 2022 by Milwaukee Preservation Alliance

Gov. Evers Announces $8 Million to Help Wisconsinites Access Civil Legal Services Needed to Recover from Pandemic

7. Gov. Evers Announces $8 Million to Help Wisconsinites Access Civil Legal Services Needed to Recover from Pandemic

 

Mar 28th, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

8. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Plant based restaurant, Make Waves, announces grand opening inside 3rd St. Market Hall

9. Plant based restaurant, Make Waves, announces grand opening inside 3rd St. Market Hall

 

Mar 29th, 2022 by 3rd Street Market Hall

Krista LaFave Seeks Election As Wauwatosa’s First Woman Municipal Judge

10. Krista LaFave Seeks Election As Wauwatosa’s First Woman Municipal Judge

 

Mar 1st, 2022 by Friends of Krista LaFave

