The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Murphy’s Law: IRS Complaint Filed Against Summerfest
Complaint challenges festival’s nonprofit status, claiming it now operates ‘as a commercial entity.’
Mar 30th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
2. Foxconn Rebuffed Oshkosh Defense Bid to Build Mail Trucks?
Oshkosh company reportedly wanted to use Mt Pleasant campus, instead going to South Carolina.
Mar 28th, 2022 by Rich Kremer
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Northridge Mall Raze Order Delayed
Appeals court sends case back to circuit court for review of city order, new estimate of repair costs.
Mar 29th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Murphy’s Law: Let’s Not Whitewash Bob Donovan
Journal Sentinel offers sanitized version of Bob Donovan’s run-ins with the law.
Mar 28th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
5. Friday Photos: World’s Tallest Timber Building Nears Completion
Ascent is now fully enclosed in glass. Developer raises $5 million on crowdfunding platform after construction starts.
Mar 25th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Former Public House Tavern Available For Lease
Building no longer for sale. But the bar is once again available to lease.
Mar 31st, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
7. MKE County: County Board Says Send In The Goats
In perhaps his last act as a supervisor, Jason Haas secures funding for a county goats program.
Mar 31st, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
8. Book Excerpt: The Lady Murderer of Milwaukee
Anna Louise Sullivan poisoned her husband, stepson and others and was very jolly about it. Excerpt from ‘Historic Milwaukee Crimes.’
Mar 31st, 2022 by Carl Swanson
9. MKE Listing: Desirable Downtown Condo
Features floor to ceiling windows, two balconies and a kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances.
Apr 1st, 2022 by Urban Milwaukee
10. Lucky Clover Irish Pub Planned For Old World Third Bar District
New bar will take over space recently home to Brudd Cafe. Plus: Nicole’s Third Ward Social on the move.
Apr 1st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
1. Ron Johnson Once Again Votes Against Legislation That Would Hold the Chinese Government Accountable, Address Supply Chain and Inflation Issues
Johnson Opposed Legislation That Would Expand Manufacturing Jobs in Wisconsin, Address Supply Chain Issues, and Help Level the Playing Field Against China
Mar 29th, 2022 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
3. Alverno College Student Selected for Prestigious Science Internship
Only 15 undergraduate students nationwide are chosen for the Amgen Scholars Program at the National Institutes of Health
Mar 29th, 2022 by Alverno College
4. Senator Baldwin Works to Deliver $95 Million to Make Homes More Energy Efficient in Wisconsin, Lower Costs for Families
Wisconsinites can access $95 million from the Baldwin-supported infrastructure law to lower utility bills for families with energy efficiency upgrades through DOE’s Weatherization Assistance Program
Mar 30th, 2022 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
6. Milwaukee County Supervisor Candidates Share Views on Domes, Historic Preservation
Candidates respond to Milwaukee Preservation Alliance survey on favorite historic sites and more
Mar 28th, 2022 by Milwaukee Preservation Alliance
8. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
