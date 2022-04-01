Lucky Clover Irish Pub Planned For Old World Third Bar District

New bar will take over space recently home to Brudd Cafe. Plus: Nicole's Third Ward Social on the move.

An Irish bar is slated to replace a cheese-centric bar in Milwaukee’s Westown neighborhood.

Sydra Group plans to open The Lucky Clover at 1048 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. (formerly Old World Third Street). It will include plenty of drink options from the old country as well as an Irish-infused food menu.

The 3,000-square-foot space was most recently occupied by Brüdd Cafe and directly connected to the adjacent Wisconsin Cheese Mart. And while the cheese store is staying, owner Ken McNulty is pulling the plug on his bar (previously known as the Uber Tap Room).

is leading the new venture, which is located immediately north of Sydra’s large Red, White and Blue (RWB) tavern. Both business are located in the Steinmeyer Building

“We are going to focus on a new twist of a fun Irish concept,” said Dehne. “Basically what it will be is a great happy hour place before events.”

There are plenty of events in the neighborhood to cater to, the location is a block east of Fiserv Forum and also near Turner Hall, the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena and the Miller High Life Theatre.

“Late night, it will complement the street’s nightlife,” said Dehne. But it won’t be directly connected to the block’s nightlife hub, RWB. Dehne said he will seek to develop each place with its own identity and could later explore options for interior connections, including a moving bookcase.

James Manke will serve as the operating partner from Sydra.

Sydra also owns and operates RWB, Buckhead Saloon, Red Elephant Chocolate and Nicole’s Third Ward Social. A block southwest of Lucky Clover, Sydra is planning to open the State Street Pizza Pub.

A liquor license request is pending before the Common Council.

Nicole’s On The Move

One of Sydra’s businesses is looking for a new home. Nicole’s Third Ward Social, 333. N. Broadway St., will close its current location in the Historic Third Ward on Sunday, said Dehne, after property owner Anthony Jennaro decided not to renew the business’s lease. It opened in 2019, colocated with Red Elephant.

The business, named for Dehne’s wife, is still in need of a new home. He said he’s willing to locate it in either the city or the suburbs, and that he’s interested in all pitches.