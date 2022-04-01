Coming soon! Showings begin April 8th.

Location, Location, Location! This two bedroom, two bathroom unit is walking distance to shops, dining, and entertainment in the Downtown and East Town neighborhoods. Corner unit with east and north exposure and no shared walls with neighbors. Open floor plan boasts kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, living room with wood floors, floor to ceiling windows giving an abundance of natural light and private balcony. The spacious primary suite has another balcony, walk-in closet, and bathroom with dual vanity. In-unit laundry. Two indoor parking spaces and storage unit included.

The Breakdown

Address: 601 E. Ogden Ave., #401

Size: 1,525 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 5

Year Built: 2006

Parking: 2 indoor parking spaces

Price: $429,000

Taxes: $8,950

Condo Fee: $316/Month

MLS#: 1785506

Photos

