It’s time to take a break from the Will Smith memes and check out some events that Milwaukee has to offer this weekend — like a performance in Brookfield by Grammy and Emmy Award-nominated comedian Margaret Cho. Also, craft breweries in the city are celebrating Earth Month with a river cleanup — rewarding good deeds with delicious free beer, and Elton John makes his long-awaited return to Milwaukee for what could be his final performance in the city.

April 1-2: Margaret Cho at Milwaukee Improv

Margaret Cho, a Grammy and Emmy Award-nominated comedian and a leader in the Stop Asian Hate movement, will perform at Brookfield’s Milwaukee Improv comedy club. Cho will perform four shows over the course of two days, with two performances on April 1 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and two performances on April 2 at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

In celebration of Earth Month, craft breweries located near the Milwaukee River are coming together to inspire the public to clean up the trails along the river. Participants will choose a starting location at one of six breweries and work their way along the river, cleaning up litter as they go. As an incentive for the good deed, a coupon for a free pint will be awarded for each of the participating breweries, which includes Amorphic Beer, Black Husky Brewing, Gathering Place Brewing Company, Lakefront Brewery and Sprecher Brewing Co. The clean-up will start at noon and will run until 2 p.m.

April 2: Elton John at Fiserv Forum

It’s been a long time coming for those who were looking forward to seeing Elton John with his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” — his Milwaukee appearance was originally scheduled for 2019 and had been postponed several times. But thankfully, it looks like its finally about to happen — John will perform at Fiserv Forum at 8 p.m. on April 2. This very well could be the last chance that fans have to see him live, as the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour is intended to be his last.

April 2: The Collective Workspace and Marketplace Grand Opening at Bayshore

The Collective Workspace and Marketplace is set to open up to the public this weekend. Taking over the space formerly occupied by a Brooks Brothers location at 5700 N. Bayshore Dr., The Collective Marketplace will act as a retail platform and display for locally owned businesses to connect with customers. Above the Marketplace is the Workspace, which will encompass meeting spaces, training areas and creative workspaces for independent travel agency owners. The grand opening event will kick off with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m., with the marketplace opening at 11:30 a.m. Tours of the building will run every 15 minutes from noon to 4 p.m.

April 2: New Barons Brewing Cooperative Beer Drive-Thru Anniversary Party

Remember when businesses were scrambling to invent new ways to stay in business during a global pandemic? New Barons Brewing Cooperative, 2018 S. 1st St., #170, spent a part of 2020 putting on Beer Drive-Thrus, and now the brewery is celebrating the two-year anniversary of those strange times. The brewery is throwing a party to thank all of the customers and volunteers who helped the business make it through a tough couple of years. The brewery’s Drive-Thru Belgian Dubbel will be available, so stop by, enjoy a pint and think back on a weird year that feels like forever ago.

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is putting on its very first sensory friendly concert — where people of any age on the autism spectrum or with a sensory sensitivity can enjoy the beautiful sound’s of Milwaukee’s orchestra with their families. In the spirit of “spring break,” the performance will aim to whisk listeners away to distant lands via music — “Hedwig’s Theme” will transport the audience to the magical world of Harry Potter, and the International Dixieland Jamboree will bring the party down south to New Orleans. The concert will feature dimmed house lights, flexible seating and relaxed house rules and free activity bags that will help those with sensory sensitivities through this performance. The event will start at 2:30 p.m.

April 5-May 15: ‘Titanic: The Musical’ at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater

A rarely produced musical due to its size and complexity is making its way to Milwaukee. Titanic: The Musical has won five Tony Awards and features real stories of people aboard the tragic 1912 shipwreck. Performances will be held Monday through Sunday over the next six weeks. Tickets start at $20, and can be purchased here.