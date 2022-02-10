Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Super Bowl weekend is upon us. Do not despair that the Pack are not playing, because there are plenty of events this weekend to distract us from that grim fact. Bay View’s popular outdoor winter block party is back after taking a year off in 2021, and will feature live music, rare beers and local vendors. Red Arrow Park is hosting a super-hero-themed family ice skating event, where kids will get the chance to skate for free and meet local every-day heroes. Speaking of ice skating, Disney on Ice is in town this weekend and will put on its magical show at the Fiserv Forum.

February 10-13: Disney on Ice at the Fiserv Forum

There’s no need to go to all the way to Florida — let Disney World come to you! Experience the magic of Disney in person when classic characters like Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck, along with the cast from newer favorites like Frozen and Coco, hit the ice at the Fiserv Forum. This fun-filled family event is running multiple days, with three shows scheduled for Saturday and two shows scheduled for Sunday. For showtimes and ticket pricing, click here.

There’s no denying that over the past decade anime has become more popular than ever in the United States. Whether you’re a casual Pokemon fan or a die-hard subtitles-only connoisseur, there’s something for anime lovers of all ages at the weekend-long annual Anime MKE event. Explore the dozens of booths at the expo center, or attend one of the many panels featuring voice actors, creators, artists and more. Anime MKE takes place at the Wisconsin Center. Click here for registration details, and don’t forget to dress up as your favorite character.

February 11: MOSAICS at Art Bar

The Art Bar’s Tiny Art Show has ended, and the MOSAICS: Arranging Inspiration art show is taking its place. The exhibition, which is going up in the the Riverwest bar at 722 E. Burleigh St. features work from local artists Jessica Laub, Ann Wydeven, Kerry Tharp and more. This kickoff event will feature live music by The Beautiful Collide starting at 9 p.m. The showcase will remain up through March 27.

February 11: Erik Koskinen and Long Mama at Anodyne Coffee

Swing on by Anodyne Coffee’s Walker’s Point location at 224 W. Bruce St. for a night of live Americana and folk music. Opening up the night is Milwaukee’s new country-inspired group Long Mama, featuring members of Horseshoes & Hand Grenades and Buffalo Gospel. The evenings headliner is Erik Koskinen, who expertly uses a blend of American folk, country and rock-and-roll to weave tales of America’s past and present. Tickets to the show are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

Bayview’s annual outdoor block party is back! After taking a hiatus in 2021, Mitten Fest returns in 2022 with an eclectic musical lineup as well as rare beers and classic cocktails. Performing artists include NilexNile, No Seatbelts, Telethon, Guerilla Ghost and Gego Y Nony, with the first performance starting at 1 p.m. Burnhearts will be slinging rare and limited beers from both Central Waters Brewery and Bell’s Brewery, and a variety of local arts and crafts vendors will be posted up selling their wares. Mittenfest will run from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

February 12: Downtown Ice CAPE-ade

If you haven’t already, its time to dust off the ice skates and head down to Red Arrow Park for a family-friendly event featuring a cast of fan-favorite comic book super heroes. Dress up like your favorite hero, or make up your own costume — and don’t worry, if you don’t have a costume or skates, free ice skate rentals and capes will be handed out. The event will feature Milwaukee Bucks’ DJ Shawna, an ice sculpture photo opportunity courtesy of Art Below Zero, a free s’mores station as well as meet-and-greets with local Olympians, the Milwaukee Fire Department and Milwaukee Police Department. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.