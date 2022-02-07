Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There is no legal requirement for the mayor of Milwaukee to deliver a “state of the city” speech, so it would have been no surprise if Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson passed on giving the speech.

After all, he’s only been on the job for 48 days.

But Johnson, who finds himself in a competitive, seven-way race for the job on a more permanent basis, kept up the custom of an early February speech well-honed by former Mayor

The acting mayor spent much of his speech tackling what he perceives as the city’s biggest issue: “Right now, public safety stands as the greatest challenge to our success,” he declared.

“For two consecutive years, Milwaukee has endured homicide statistics we have never seen before. And, let’s be clear; these are not numbers, they are people. People with families and friends. People whose deaths leave emotional scars on our city,” said Johnson. “Over the last month we have seen children shot and killed, a horrific murder of six people across the street from one of my childhood homes, five girls shot outside a high school basketball game, and three law enforcement officers wounded by gunfire. We need a renewed commitment to interrupting this violence and changing the trajectory of our city.”

He called for a focus on three public safety approaches and keeping guns ” out of the hands of people who should not have them.”

First, he is calling for resources and support for the Milwaukee Police Department. He praised Chief Jeffrey Norman and said the chief will implement reforms and a community focus. Johnson said he personally has felt the need for reform when he, as a Black teen, was pulled over and subject to a vehicle search. “Of course, they found nothing, but I can still feel the disrespect, the powerlessness, and yes, my anger from that encounter. Policing doesn’t require that kind of tactic,” said the 35-year-old mayor.

Johnson is also calling for an expansion of violence intervention initiatives. He touted the expansion of the Office of Violence Prevention’s violence interruption program that is coming, with the help of state and federal funds.

His final “approach” is a broad strategy to prevent violence: reduce poverty. “Poverty is a breeding ground for crime, so prevention must include greater economic opportunities, along with partnerships, early childhood and family supports, and improving our physical environment to reduce crime,” said the acting mayor.

To succeed Johnson said the city will need more help from the state, a review of bail practices by the judicial system and the cooperation of Milwaukee residents. “We need to raise expectations of appropriate behavior for all members of our community. Step up and step forward if you have information that will help to solve a crime,” said Johnson.

He also spent time discussing the COVID-19 pandemic and praising the work of the Milwaukee Health Department. He called for vaccination holdouts to step up and get vaccinated.

But his speech wasn’t an entirely somber affair.

Similar to Barrett’s 2021 speech, Johnson gave his remarks virtually in a pre-recorded video.

He was introduced by Milwaukee Public Library director Joan Johnson (no relation) and was filmed to appear as if he was standing in the Martin Luther King Library branch. That allowed him to tout the long-awaited replacement of the library with an entirely new facility.

The acting mayor’s speech included a similar theme seen in Barrett’s recent speeches: the city’s broken fiscal relationship with the state.

“From potholes to police, we simply do not have the money we need to adequately serve our residents,” said Johnson. “The property taxes we collect and the ability to raise revenues are severely limited by state law. The century-old partnership with the state called shared revenue has broken down—leaving the City of Milwaukee—and local governments all across Wisconsin—without the financial resources needed to deliver basic services.”

And while the virtual nature of the speech prevented a who’s who crowd of city leaders from gathering, Johnson still found a way to praise a number of people.

The acting mayor praised The Ability Center leader Damian Buchman for his proposed $80 million inclusive sports and wellness facility. Bishop Walter Harvey of Parklawn Assembly of God and the Prism Economic Development Corporation for establishing the food incubator UpStart Kitchen, Hmong American Peace Academy founder Chris Her-Xiong for opening a new charter high school, United Community Center Executive Director Laura Gutierrez for launching a new early childhood center and Bert Davis for stewarding the planned reopening of America’s Black Holocaust Museum.

“This is just a sampling of the countless number of people and organizations changing Milwaukee for the better. They recognize the life challenges so many in our city face,” said Johnson.

The speech, at approximately 13 minutes in length, was much shorter than Barrett’s last in-person speech (37 minutes). But both ended on a similarly upbeat tone.

“I want the people of Milwaukee to feel that they are a part of reaching our goals of public safety, of economic strength, and of a greater quality of life for everyone. I am committed to driving meaningful change with new approaches in city government. For us to succeed, our residents need to be more involved in our neighborhoods, in community organizations, in your church’s activities, and in your children’s schools. Be a part of the team and share in the responsibility for shaping the future of Milwaukee.,” said Johnson.

“Yes, I am optimistic about Milwaukee and what the coming years will bring our city and our residents. Good things are ahead, and it’s time to get to work.”