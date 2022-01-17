But Griffin fails to get Taylor and Johnson thrown off.

The race to be Milwaukee’s next mayor just got a little bit more crowded.

The Milwaukee Election Commission board certified an additional candidate during its Monday evening meeting, increasing the final field to seven candidates.

Ieshuh Griffin was the first candidate to submit the necessary 1,500 signatures to appear on the ballot. But of the 1,594 she submitted, the commission staff was only able to validate 1,424. Commission staff initially recommended that Griffin be denied ballot access alongside five others.

But Griffin, as state law allows, was able to submit two corrective affidavits to address issues relating to a missing date or incorrect address.

Commission executive director Claire Woodall-Vogg, in a report to the board, said that the staff was able to certify an additional 88 signatures. Those corrections boosted Griffin above the minimum threshold.

In her first affidavit, submitted under penalty of perjury on Jan. 12, Griffin alleged she was subject to racism and sexism from the commission’s review. She contended that the commission should not review the signatures for validity as they should be presumed valid under state law. But Woodall-Vogg’s memo, citing state law, outlines how the commission conducts a line-by-line review to assure they are valid addresses within city limits.

Griffin’s allegations weren’t limited to just the commission staff.

She submitted challenges on Jan. 8 against both Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Senator Lena Taylor. She alleges that both candidates left unattended signature forms, in violation of state law, at an unnamed fast-food restaurant on W. Capitol Dr.

“While we appreciate the concern that the plaintiff has about signature sheets being unsupervised she hasn’t provided any evidence that that happened in any case,” said Sachin Chheda, Johnson’s campaign consultant. Griffin did not submit any video or photo evidence, nor did she challenge specific signatures. Griffin did post images on social media of signature forms, but the signatures that appear on the forms were not submitted.

Johnson was also represented by attorney Michael Maistelman at the meeting. Taylor, an attorney, represented herself.

The commission unanimously dismissed Griffin’s claims for failing to provide evidence. Griffin can appeal the decision in circuit court.

With the challenges and ballot access issues addressed, a random ballot draw was conducted by Woodall-Vogg. The candidates will appear on the ballot for the Feb. 15 primary in the following order:

The top two will advance to a general election on April 5 and will serve the remainder of Mayor Tom Barrett‘s term through April 2014.