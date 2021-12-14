Council Split On Hiring Its Own Attorney
Just the latest twist in the council's ongoing conflict with City Attorney Tearman Spencer.
The Milwaukee Common Council won’t give itself the authority to hire a special counsel after all.
On Nov. 23 the council voted unanimously to give itself the authority to hire special legal counsel on a case-by-case basis. The move, championed by council members Jose G. Perez and Robert Bauman, was originally designed to accompany a reallocation of an assistant city attorney position from the City Attorney’s Office to the council’s control.
But Mayor Tom Barrett has inserted himself into the disagreement on multiple occasions. He vetoed the budget reallocation, and though a majority of the council members voted to override his veto, they didn’t have the necessary 10 votes for an override.
The same situation played out on Tuesday, but with a more stark reversal. The original vote was unanimous, while the final override vote was 8-7.
“The important language in the file is the council may hire counsel,” said Bauman in encouraging his colleagues to support the override. He noted the measure allowing the counsel to hire outside counsel when deemed necessary passed unanimously.
“Part of the reason it was unanimous was because of the lack of clarity at the time we voted,” said Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs.
Tuesday’s vote fell on racial lines, as many Spencer issues have.
All seven of the Black council members voted against overriding Barrett’s veto: Coggs, Ashanti Hamilton, Nikiya Dodd, Khalif Rainey, Chantia Lewis, Russell W. Stamper, II and Cavalier Johnson.
Spencer, first elected in April 2020, has claimed that one of the leading reasons he is having challenges is people aren’t accepting of a new Black leader at City Hall and that harassment claims against him are “unfounded.” The City Attorney’s Office is seeing sustained, high turnover including employees that Spencer hired leaving. It recently hired an individual that worked for an anti-Muslim group. Spencer, meanwhile, has blamed the media for his issues.
And although it’s now not authorized to hire its own special counsel, the Common Council is paying for one as a result of a conflict with Spencer.
Spencer previously refused to sign a council-revised development agreement for The Couture apartment tower and accused Bauman of an ethical violation for negotiating with the development team. The council agreed to a compromise with Spencer, whereby the city attorney signed the agreement in exchange for the city spending up to $100,000 to determine who was right. Attorney Michael Maistelman was the lone respondent to a $50,000 request for proposals to serve as a special counsel for the council. The council also authorized up to $50,000 to hire retired judge Chuck Kahn to serve as the arbitrator.
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
- December 31, 2019 - Milele A. Coggs received $250 from Tearman Spencer
- March 26, 2016 - Chantia Lewis received $50 from Nikiya Dodd
- March 26, 2016 - Chantia Lewis received $50 from Nikiya Dodd
- February 20, 2016 - Cavalier Johnson received $250 from Robert Bauman
- January 13, 2016 - Ashanti Hamilton received $20 from Nikiya Dodd
- January 4, 2016 - Russell W. Stamper, II received $20 from Nikiya Dodd
- December 30, 2015 - Milele A. Coggs received $20 from Nikiya Dodd
- May 5, 2015 - Jose G. Perez received $10 from Cavalier Johnson
