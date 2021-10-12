Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There is no shortage of ideas from the Milwaukee Common Council on how to spend the remaining $179.7 million first allocation from the city’s federal American Rescue Plan Act grant. The City Clerk‘s office published the council’s 82 proposals representing $1.41 billion in spending (and 366 pages of documentation).

The ideas are both old and new, big and small. Some are new and flashy, like creating an indoor soccer complex. Others are the basics of government, like buying new police squad cars or garbage carts.

Now all the council has to do is figure out which ones to advance, and find agreement with Mayor. A special meeting is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 15, to review the proposals.

The plans were intended to address the city’s first tranche of its $394.2 million ARPA allocation, but many of the proposals would last through the whole grant period (2026). Barrett also has his own administration proposals to spend some of the money, including replacing lost revenue and to hiring 195 police officers in three training classes. The council has already allocated approximately $18 million from what was a $197 million allocation, with funding going towards addressing an ambulance shortage ($4.7 million), hiring attorneys for those being evicted ($1.8 million), combating reckless driving ($7.15 million) and the city’s Earn and Learn high school employment and training program ($3.8 million).

Five proposals, totaling $484 million, attempt to do what is effectively the same thing: rehabilitate city-owned homes and get them into the hands of residents. But each one includes a nuanced take, be it a different scale or a different combination of funding allocations to city programs. Council members Robert Bauman and JoCasta Zamarripa are the lead sponsors on the proposals. Bauman has advocated for similar proposals since the city first learned it would be getting the funding.

Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic has a $13.3 million, multi-faceted proposal aimed at expanding the number of childcare providers by focusing on training young men of color for the work and providing grants and support other providers. She also has a $10 million proposal to expand and restore the city’s urban tree canopy, a $500,000 parklet grant program, a $2.7 million bicycle infrastructure proposal, a $3.2 million lead safe proposal and a $1.4 million energy efficiency proposal.

Ald.is advancing a previously introduced $97.7 million plan to address childhood lead poisoning. It mirrors a request from the Coalition on Lead Emergency (COLE). He is also packing a $500,000 proposal for skateboard parks, a $26 million lead abatement program and a $500,000 food center grant program.

Ald. Milele A. Coggs is proposing to allocate $15 million to a participatory budgeting initiative, which would in effect allow citizens to make direct choices on how that pot of money is spent.

Ald. Nik Kovac is advancing portions of the Environmental Collaboration Office‘s plan to build a house factory in Century City.

Council President Cavalier Johnson has two proposals to allocate money to the Westlawn Gardens affordable housing redevelopment ($12 million total) and another to allocate $1.3 million to the Earn and Learn high school employment program. But that’s not all, Johnson has the greatest number of proposals. In fact, more than 25% of the amendments have the council president listed as the lead sponsor. But half of the proposals are items that were in Barrett’s $93 million Stronger Summer plan that the council held off acting on.

Council members Scott Spiker and Michael Murphy each have a series of smaller proposals aimed at everything from buying garbage carts to software to improve the productivity of the Assessor’s Office.

Proposals from Ald. Chantia Lewis would fund the administrative costs of establishing a universal basic income pilot proposal and the startup costs of the Office of Veterans Affairs.

The award for the smallest proposal, $18,171, goes to Ald. Khalif Rainey. The money would be used to survey residents of the 53206 ZIP Code, which has the highest incarceration rate of any Wisconsin ZIP code and is among the city’s most impoverished, to determine what they want the money spent on. The city would mail physical copies of the June 2021 online survey.

The 53206 proposal narrowly beats out a $20,000 proposal from Alderwomanto study the wages of sanitation workers so that the city can better recruit and retain vehicle drivers. But Dodd would spend plenty more on sanitation. She has a $6.5 million proposal to remove all fees from the self-help centers for five years and a $700,000 “weekend box” program to fund dumpsters being placed in neighborhoods.

Ald. Russell W. Stamper, II has a series of proposals aimed at everything from city beautification to traffic calming.

Other proposals target improving street lighting reliability ($10 million), violence prevention ($16.8 million), restoring and expanding the urban tree canopy ($10 million) and funding the administrative costs of a universal basic income program ($400,000). One reflects why the federal government created the program in the first place: a $10 million allocation to continue to address the city’s COVID-19 response.

There are four proposed omnibus proposals, representing $459.9 million of the proposed total. Each has the backing of different council members and includes some of the proposals also proposed individually.

Council Mark Borkowski and Ashanti Hamilton are the only council members not to be listed as a lead sponsor of an amendment. But Hamilton appears as a co-sponsor on a handful of amendments, while Borkowski’s name does not appear in the 366-page document.

The city’s Department of Administration, in a letter sent Oct. 11, is encouraging each proposal to be resubmitted using the administration-approved ARP Request Form. The form was used by city department heads to submit requests to the mayor. “The ARP Request Form was created to ensure that city departments follow the rules promulgates by the federal government at every step including when making ARP requests. The questions included int he form largely align with ARP compliance and reporting requirements,” wrote department director Sharon Robinson, budget director Dennis Yaccarino and chief equity officer Nikki Purvis. “Because the scale of the ARP is enormous – and not simply because of the amount of money involved – it is important that every decision maker within City government exercise great diligence when making ARP requests.”

A full copy of each proposal is available on Urban Milwaukee.

