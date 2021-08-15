Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The fence is up.

It’s the first physical step towards the construction of the Wisconsin Center‘s $420 million expansion.

The project will add 112,000 square feet of exhibition space to the convention center, creating a 300,000-square-foot hall. A new 2,000-person ballroom and 24 meeting rooms will also be added, creating the capability to host two major conventions simultaneously.

The expansion is being built atop what is currently a surface parking lot along W. Kilbourn Ave. The building, currently with an entrance at W. Wisconsin Ave. and N. Vel R. Phillips Ave., will be reoriented to the north with a new front door at the southwest corner of N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. and W. Kilbourn Ave.

It includes the creation of 400 indoor parking spaces.

General contracting is being led by a partnership of Gilbane Building Company and CD Smith Construction. Design is being led by a partnership of tvsdesign and Eppstein Uhen Architects.

The project is being funded by district revenue, which includes a series of taxes in addition to rental fees. The district debt is backed by a 3% county-wide hotel room tax, 0.5% food and beverage sales tax and 3% rental car tax.

As part of approving the expansion in April 2020, the district raised the countywide hotel tax by a half percent (to 3%) to expand its debt reserve fund. The Common Council negotiated a revenue-sharing agreement with the district as part of the expansion.

The Wisconsin Center District expects to open the new facility in the first quarter of 2024.

As part of the project, WCD committed to a contracting and hiring program similar to one imposed by the City of Milwaukee on projects receiving city financial assistance. At least 25% of the work is to be committed to minority-owned businesses, 5% to woman-owned businesses and 1% to veteran-owned businesses. At least 40% of project work hours will be performed by city residents or certified through the city’s Residents Preference Program for unemployed or underemployed city works. The work hours goal is a looser definition than the city’s 40% RPP requirement, which was required of Fiserv Forum‘s construction.

The original convention center, known then as the Midwest Express Center, was completed in 1998.

A future expansion could span W. Kilbourn Ave. to two other WCD-owned facilities, the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena and Miller High Life Theatre.

