Streetcar Returning To Full Schedule
The Hop to offer full service for first time since March 2020, welcome riders with "Hop Summer Nights."
The COVID-19 pandemic never stopped The Hop, but it did cause a substantial service reduction.
But starting Sunday, August 1, the system will again return to its pre-pandemic service levels.
The system will again operate from 5 a.m. to midnight Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Sunday. The reduced service schedule has had the system operating from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Service frequency, a key driver in the usability of the 2.1-mile-long system, will also increase. Headways (time between trains) will return to 15 minutes during peak times and 20 minutes throughout the rest of the day.
The system has operated with two vehicles running simultaneously during the pandemic, resulting in a 20-minute headway. Private operator Transdev will reduce wait times by putting a third streetcar into service at select times.
The city is offering an incentive to get riders back on the free streetcar. “Hop Summer Nights” will take place every Sunday in August from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Riders will receive free “hopsicles” from Pete’s Pops and jazz from the Don Linke Trio. A selfie contest will also provide free gift cards.
