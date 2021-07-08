Milwaukee Downtown Hosting “Art in the Park”
Red Arrow Park will be site of live canvas and chalk mural painting through August 11th.
If you’re looking for a reason to take a downtown stroll this summer, Milwaukee Downtown’s Jumpst(ART) campaign has you covered.
A series of live painting and drawing events will take place in Red Arrow Park, 920 N. Water St., starting Friday and running through August 11th.
It’s just the latest offering from the business improvement district aimed at drawing people back to the city center.
Earlier this week, a peacock-inspired mural was unveiled on the north side of the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. It joins a 9,600-square-foot mural, downtown’s largest, painted aside a Schlitz Park building in June.
Other pieces include the rainbow-colored “Massimals MKE” sculpture installed at the start of Pride Month in Cathedral Square Park and an art-covered food truck from Meat on the Street.
The final pieces in the annual Sculpture Milwaukee exhibit, which runs primarily along Wisconsin Avenue, are being installed this month.
New tables and chairs were installed in Red Arrow Park earlier this month. In August, new banners by artist Emma Daisy Gertel will be installed.
The live painting and drawing is sponsored by MGIC, the Herzfeld Foundation and BID’s downtown placemaking task force.
From August 6-8, Buskerfest, a free music showcase, will fill the streets with music.
Red Arrow Schedule
- July 9 – Sara Bott – canvas painting
- July 14 – Drew York – canvas painting
- July 17 – Erico Ortiz and Shelley Heath – chalk mural
- July 23 – John Kowalczyk – canvas painting
- July 30 – Ken Brown and Teresa Sahar – chalk mural
- August 6 – Kimberly Burnett – canvas painting
- August 11st – K. Dyble Thompson and Stephanie Krellwitz – chalk mural and canvas painting
