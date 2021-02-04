Plus, an annual pet expo, a chance to learn to cook Italian brunch and a behind the scenes look at local performing arts organizations.

This week, the Milwaukee County Zoo is offering a day of free admission to families so they can check out some of their favorite animals and exhibits. Speaking of animals, if you’ve been searching for a new companion, the Great Lakes Pet Expo has pivoted to an online formula but it still has plenty of pets available for adoption. Want to learn how to poach an egg or make a delicious hollandaise sauce? Try out Glorioso’s virtual brunch cooking class and never break a yolk again.

Ongoing: Visit Milwaukee’s Giving Fest

Because of COVID-19, this year’s Giving Fest will be entirely virtual. It is a series of over 50 events hosted by local businesses that help them raise money. For more information visit this website.

The new winter chalets at South Shore Terrace in South Shore Park (2900 S. Shore Dr.) are open for reservation. This is the county’s first winter beer garden season. The cozy chalets can fit up to six people and nearby fire for warming up. Up to six people from the same household or two people from different households can share a chalet for $75, which includes a $50 food and beverage credit and a 90 minute time slot. The chalets are reservations only, and are available seven days a week. To reserve, follow this link or call 414-257-5616.

Ongoing: Florentine Opera Presents Shakespeare

The Florentine Opera Company is celebrating music inspired by Shakespeare with performances of classics from Britten, Gounod, Verdi, Finiz and more. The hour-and-a-half long program will take place in a secret room in a Milwaukee landmark home with ties to England and bootlegging. Historian John Eastberg will make an appearance to provide some historical background. The performance is digital only and can be purchased for $25 by following this link.

Ongoing: The BelAir Ice Bar

Bel Air Cantina’s Brookfield location (250 High St.) has unveiled its new 30-foot ice bar, made with over 10,000 pounds of ice, located in Market Square. The bar will serve specialty cocktails and there will be fire pits, ice sculptures and photo opportunities. A small food menu featuring Tortilla Soup and Gringo Nachos will also be available. The ice bar will remain until the weather starts getting a little warmer. For more details, visit the BelAir website.

February 5-7: Virtual Great Lakes Pet Expo

The Alliance of Wisconsin Animal Rehoming Efforts is hosting their annual Great Lakes Pet virtually. The event would usually take place at the Wisconsin Exposition Center, but will instead play out through a series of online forums on the Pet Expo’s website. Participants will have the opportunity to adopt animals and participate in online auctions. There will also be plenty of educational activities and shopping opportunities. Admission to the virtual event is free. For more information, visit the Great Lakes Pet Expo’s website.

February 6: Family Free Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo

Admission to the Milwaukee County Zoo will be free of charge on the February 6, the zoo’s “Family Free Day.” Masks are required and CDC safety guidelines are in place. All outdoor habitats will be open as well as some indoor habitats that will be limited to a 25 percent capacity. No advance registration is required, and parking fees still apply. It’s the perfect opportunity to the check out the zoo’s newest members — two African red river hogs named Mort and Dudley.

Glorioso’s Italian Market is offering a virtual opportunity to learn how to make the perfect Italian brunch. Chef Katie Simpson will guide participants through poaching an egg and making pesto hollandaise sauce for Caprese Eggs Benedict and creating a savory brunch tart. The class will run for an hour-and-a-half and participants will receive a $5 coupon for online purchases on Glorioso’s website. Click here to register and for more information on the tools and ingredients you will need for this class.

February 6: Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market

There may be snow on the ground, but there are still farmers markets to enjoy, such as the Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market. The market, which is celebrating its 12th season, takes place on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Greenhouse Annex at the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.) until March 27th. The market will feature 30 vendors offering fresh local produce, baked goods, cheeses, handmade soaps and more. COVID-19 safety precautions and guidelines will be enforced, including a mandatory mask policy and restrictions on eating and drinking in the market.

February 8: Learn to Cook Tempeh with Celesta Restaurant

Maybe you’ve dabbled in making tofu at home, but what about tempeh? Join Chef Melanie Manuel of the plant-based restaurant Celesta for a cooking demonstration exploring three different ways of making tempeh — a healthy plant-based protein. The event will be hosted on Instagram live and will begin at 6 p.m. The event is free, but Manuel will be accepting donations for the Black Holocaust Museum in honor of Black History Month.

February 8: Milwaukee Rep Celebrates Black History

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater is celebrating Black History Month with four virtual events that are part of a series called “We Rise: MKE”s Celebration of Black History Month. The series will take a look at the contribution that black artists, administrators and audiences have made to the Milwaukee Rep and the city of Milwaukee. This weeks’ event is titled “Keep Your Eyes on the Prize.” Hear from black artists, past and present at Milwaukee Rep who are onstage and behind-the-scenes discussing the importance of their roles. The event will begin at 7 p.m. and can be streamed via Facebook or Youtube. Click here for more information.

America’s Black Holocaust Museum continues its celebration of Black History Month with a candid conversation between ABHM President & CEO Dr. Robert M. Davis and Judge Derek Mosley about a series of Black history stories that Mosley has curated and shared on social media platforms. The conversation will explore what Judge Mosley hopes to accomplish with his work as well as what keeps him going and what he has learned. The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., with a fifteen-minute Q&A session towards the end. Click here to register.

February 11: Behind the Scenes of the Milwaukee Performing Arts Scene

The United Performing Arts Fund is hosting a virtual Q&A that will explore behind the scenes of some of Milwaukee’s performing arts organizations and shed some light on what a donation to the UPAF can do. UPAF CEO Patrick Rath will host, featuring leaders of several UPAF Member Groups. The virtual panel will be streamed on the UPAF Facebook page and will include performances from local artists. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

