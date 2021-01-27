ACLU Blasts Waukesha Sheriff on Mensah Hiring
Undermines 'trust with the people' they serve and puts them at 'extraordinary risk.'
The American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin (ACLU) has released a statement condemning the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office for hiring former Wauwatosa officer Joseph Mensah. ACLU of Wisconsin Executive Director Chris Ott called the move “irresponsible, and disrespectful to the community.”
Mensah was sworn in as a Waukesha County deputy Monday, according to Sheriff Eric Severson. In November, Mensah resigned from the Wauwatosa Police Department, taking with him a severance agreement. After being involved in a third fatal shooting over a five-year period, Mensah became the center of protests in the suburb throughout the summer and fall.
Ott said hiring Mensah puts residents in danger and does not honor commitments to hold law enforcement officials accountable for their actions. “It is hard to fathom why the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office has chosen to put its community at such an extraordinary risk by taking on Mensah as a deputy. After seeing such deep and recent concern across the entire country about systemic need for police accountability, it is hard to understand the logic behind this example of just the opposite.”
Kimberley Motley, a lawyer representing the families of the men shot by Mensah, calls the decision “an emotional hire,” adding that she is “curious whether the city and county residents of Waukesha know, understand, and can appreciate the potential legal liabilities that have been opened up to them with hiring Mensah. I think, from a legal liability standpoint, it seemed a very very foolish gamble to take.”
Reprinted with permission of Wisconsin Examiner.
More about the Case of Officer Joseph Mensah
- ACLU Blasts Waukesha Sheriff on Mensah Hiring - Isiah Holmes - Jan 27th, 2021
- Mensah Now a Waukesha Sheriff’s Deputy - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 26th, 2021
- Statement from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office on Joseph Mensah Hiring - Waukesha County Sheriff's Office - Jan 26th, 2021
- Wauwatosa Police Created ‘Protester List’ - Isiah Holmes - Jan 20th, 2021
- Op Ed: How We’ve Handled the Tosa Protests - Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride - Dec 5th, 2020
- Tosa Police Found ‘Significant Training Issues’ in Shooting by Mensah - Isiah Holmes - Dec 1st, 2020
- Tosa Police Use High Fees to Combat Open Records? - Isiah Holmes - Nov 24th, 2020
- Mensah Settlement Leaves Lawyers, Officials Squabbling - Isiah Holmes - Nov 23rd, 2020
- Mensah Drove 110 MPH in High-Speed Chase - Corri Hess - Nov 23rd, 2020
- Resignation of Officer Joseph Mensah - City of Wauwatosa Police Department - Nov 20th, 2020
Read more about Case of Officer Joseph Mensah here
One thought on “ACLU Blasts Waukesha Sheriff on Mensah Hiring”
Waukesha County is white supremacist. I guess they wanted to hire a token to look not racist.