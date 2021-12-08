Special Prosecutors Appointed in Case Against Joseph Mensah
Judge ruled there is probable cause former Tosa cop committed homicide with a dangerous weapon.
A long-time litigator and a district attorney have been appointed as special prosecutors in the case of Joseph Mensah, a former Wauwatosa police officer who killed a Black man who was sitting in a parked car in 2016.
Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Glenn Yamahiro ruled in July that there is probable cause Mensah committed a crime of homicide by use of a dangerous weapon when he killed Jay Anderson Jr.
On Wednesday, Yamahiro appointed Scott Hansen, a litigator with Milwaukee law firm Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren, and La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke as special prosecutors.
Yamahiro said he wanted fresh eyes to look at the case.
“Regardless of the decision that gets rendered here, I want the community to have confidence that this was given a proper review,” Yamahiro said. “Nothing more than that, nothing less than that.”
Hansen and Gruenke will have 60 days to review the case before deciding whether to charge Mensah.
Hansen is a partner at the law firm where he focuses on resolving complex disputes between businesses or between business and governments, according to the company’s website. He was named 2018 Lawyer of the Year by the Milwaukee Bar Association.
Gruenke has been a prosecutor for 25 years, and has served as La Crosse County district attorney for the last 13. He specializes in sexual assault cases and has been named “Prosecutor of the Year” twice by the Wisconsin District Attorneys Association and twice by the Wisconsin Association of Homicide Investigators.
“These are not a couple of guys with big egos, they are people that are focused on the facts, on the law, and understanding the total situation, and I’m confident that’s what they are going to do in this case,” Yamahiro said.
Mensah was involved in 3 deadly shootings
Mensah, who is Black, said he shot Anderson, 25, as Anderson reached for his gun while in the car at a park in Wauwatosa. According to a Milwaukee Police Department report, Mensah noticed Anderson had a handgun in the front passenger seat while the men were speaking.
The report said Anderson “lunged toward the gun with his right hand” and Mensah shot him five times in the head and once in the right shoulder.
Kimberley Motley, the Anderson family’s attorney, has said she doesn’t believe Anderson was reaching for his gun. Instead, she said he was tired, and his hands were falling forward. A toxicology report found Anderson to be legally intoxicated.
Mensah was involved in three on-duty fatal shootings while he was a police officer in Wauwatosa. Chisholm cleared him of all three. Chisholm’s most recent decision in October, to clear Mensah in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Alvin Cole, sparked a week of protests and arrests in Wauwatosa.
Mensah later resigned from the Wauwatosa Police Department and took a job with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.
Listen to the WPR report here.
Special prosecutors appointed to Joseph Mensah’s case alleging homicide of Jay Anderson Jr. was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.
More about the Case of Officer Joseph Mensah
- Special Prosecutors Appointed in Case Against Joseph Mensah - Corri Hess - Dec 8th, 2021
- Supervisor Clancy Applauds Probable Cause Decision in Death of Jay Anderson, Jr. - Sup. Ryan Clancy - Jul 29th, 2021
- Rep. Bowen Statement on John Doe Charging Decision Against Joseph Mensah - State Rep. David Bowen - Jul 28th, 2021
- Closing Arguments Delivered On Jay Anderson’s Killing - Isiah Holmes - May 20th, 2021
- Tosa Police Had Many ‘High Value Targets’ - Isiah Holmes - May 12th, 2021
- Tosa Police Chief Testifies About Mensah - Corri Hess - May 4th, 2021
- Body Cameras Key To Charges Against Police - Corri Hess - May 4th, 2021
- DA Explains Timing of Alvin Cole Decision - Isiah Holmes - Apr 15th, 2021
- Did DA Delay Mensah Decision Due To Kenosha Unrest? - Isiah Holmes - Apr 8th, 2021
- Tosa Police Chief Will Testify in New Mensah Case - Corri Hess - Mar 25th, 2021
Read more about Case of Officer Joseph Mensah here