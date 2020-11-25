Milwaukee Effectively Finished Recounting Ballots
Milwaukee is effectively finished with its counting. Things are getting tied up. Commission expected to close as much as it can tonight, but have brief meeting on Friday. pic.twitter.com/7Zd3KPw5sb
— Jeramey Jannene (@compujeramey) November 25, 2020
