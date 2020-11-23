City of Wauwatosa Loses 23 Votes
Commission moves to accept 2 of 25 votes 1 had similar issue to MKE’s where a clerk failed to sign an in-person absentee. A 2nd where a power of attorney signature was submitted. 23 previously counted removed from tally. Central count allows specific ballots to be removed.
— Jeramey Jannene (@compujeramey) November 23, 2020
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Presidential Recount
- Trump Campaign Objects to Over 160,000 County Ballots - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 23rd, 2020
- City of Wauwatosa Loses 23 Votes - Urban Milwaukee - Nov 23rd, 2020
- Three More Milwaukee Ballots Found - Urban Milwaukee - Nov 23rd, 2020
- Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson’s Day 4 Recount Briefing - Urban Milwaukee - Nov 23rd, 2020
- Recount Releases First Results - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 23rd, 2020
- Two Milwaukee Ballots Struck - Urban Milwaukee - Nov 22nd, 2020
- Republican Party Attempting to Disenfranchise Voters, Says WEC Commissioner Jacobs - Urban Milwaukee - Nov 22nd, 2020
- Much Quieter at the Recount - Urban Milwaukee - Nov 22nd, 2020
- Day Three of Recount Brings Increasing Speed - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 22nd, 2020
- Trump Campaign Attempting to Toss Out All In-person Absentee Ballots, Says Biden Attorney - Urban Milwaukee - Nov 22nd, 2020
Read more about Presidential Recount here