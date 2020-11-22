Five Suburbs Complete Recount
Bayside, Brown Deer, Cudahy, Hales Corners and Greendale have all finished counting in Milwaukee County. Spreadsheet on progress with totals being submitted to state this morning and then I am told it will be provided to @urbanmilwaukee.
— Jeramey Jannene (@compujeramey) November 22, 2020
