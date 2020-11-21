Bayside’s Recount Wraps Up
Attorneys Christopher Meuler (Biden) and Stewart Karge (Trump) review envelopes with address issues from Bayside pic.twitter.com/sOWGG33XLY
— Jeramey Jannene (@compujeramey) November 21, 2020
Bayside envelopes with an address but no city, state or zip will be accepted on a 2-1 commission vote. Trump campaign and Republican commissioner object. Envelopes will be stored in folder for future potential legal challenge.
— Jeramey Jannene (@compujeramey) November 21, 2020
